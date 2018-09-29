“Captain America” has met his version of “Thanos” Saturday at the Ryder Cup.

Patrick Reed was flattened in his Saturday morning four-ball match with Tiger Woods, as Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood continued to dominate at the Ryder Cup with a 4 and 3 victory.

Molinari’s brother Edoardo could not resist taking this shot at Reed via Twitter:

Captain America must have no passport! No sights of him in Paris! #rydercup @RyderCupEurope @EuropeanTour — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) September 29, 2018

Reed leaned excessively on the 42-year-old Woods during his match and did not play in the afternoon session. He is 0-2 at the Ryder Cup thus far.

Of course, everyone knows the real “Captain America,” aka Steve Rogers, never needed a passport to travel internationally – or through time. However, in the latest Avengers flick “Infinity War” – spoiler alert – many of his pals were disintegrated into ash by Thanos, along with half the universe.

Rogers was last spotted in Wakanda, presumably waiting for Captain Marvel to put things back together again.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood and Molinari got a new moniker of their own:

This afternoon 1420 v Woods&DeChambeau pic.twitter.com/ixMfFtk1bG — Denis Pugh (@Dpugh54) September 29, 2018

No word on its release date.