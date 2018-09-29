Here are our Golfweek expert picks for the Saturday afternoon Ryder Cup foursomes at Le Golf National in Paris.

Team Europe demolished the Americans in four-ball play Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup, taking three of four matches and racing out to an 8-4 lead.

At one point, the Euros had captured seven straight matches before Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won their match.

Here are our Golfweek expert picks:

Gerry Ahern

Europe 3, U.S. 1

Match 1: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka, 1 up

The Euro runaway continues as a rested Rose leads charge against the weary Americans.

Match 2:Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 2 and 1

Garcia, fueled by his dagger putt in morning four-balls, keeps the pedal down. Watson looks lost.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau, 2 and 1

A tired Tiger is probably sick of seeing Molinari after coming up short again. Fleetwood converts several birdies.

Match 4: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter, 1 up

Spieth and Thomas spare the U.S. of another shellacking, but just barely. Singles anyone.

Geoff Shackelford

Europe 3 1/2, U.S. 1/2

Match 1: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka, 4 and 3

Let the foursomes run continue with a rested Rose and Stenson cruising to victory against one of captain Jim Furyk’s lineup changes.

Match 2: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 4 and 3

Sergio is once again Sergio, Noren loves this place and Bubba has no business playing foursomes on super-narrow Le Golf National.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up

Europe’s new star team is too much for Tiger and his new partner, but Bryson brings a different energy and they hang tough.

Match 4: Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) halve Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas

This one might get a little ragged as the intensity and difficulty of the Ryder Cup wear down even the youngest at heart.

Beth Ann Nichols

Europe 3 1/2 , U.S. 1/2

Match 1: Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, 2 up

While it’s nice that this American duo is together for the first time in France, the rested Euros will be too sharp to overcome.

Match 2: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, 4 and 3

There’s nothing that points to the American’s favor here. Could be a walkover.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tiger Woods-Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up

Woods doesn’t look like himself, and he’s had zero luck against Euro’s dream team this week. “Moliwood” rolls on.

Match 4: Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Rory McIlory-Ian Poulter, AS

All four of these players fared well in the morning. Should be a quality battle.

Dan Kilbridge

Europe 3, U.S. 1

Match 1: Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson, 1 up

Europe keeps rolling in this matchup of traditional powerhouse teams.

Match 2: Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, 3 and 2

Everything continues to come up Euros with another strong showing from rookie Noren.

Match 3: Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, 1 up

DeChambeau thrives with his idol and the unstoppable duo finally stumbles after a 3-0 start.

Match 4: Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, 4 and 3

Spieth and Thomas show some mental fatigue and Rory stays hot to cap a ridiculously lopsided day at Le Golf National.

Alistair Tait

Europe 4, U.S. 0

Match 1: Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose def. Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1

Rose and Stenson will prove too strong for the American duo to set the Euros off to another successful afternoon session.

Match 2: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren def. Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, 3 and 2

Garcia and Noren gelled well in first foursomes session and will do again. Noren might be a rookie but he’s also the French Open champion.

Match 3: Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods-Bryson Dechambeau, 1 up

Expect the Euro dream team to render Woods pointless and for DeChambeau to be frustrated yet again on his debut.

Match 4: Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy def. Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, 2 and 1

Thomas carried Spieth in their morning four-balls win, and Spieth will prove too much of a burden in foursomes play.

Brentley Romine

Europe 2, U.S. 2



Match 1: Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose def. Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, 3 and 2

Stenson and Rose are too good together to lose to Koepka and Johnson, who are pairing together for the first time this week. Johnson’s putter has been mostly cold, too.

Match 2: Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren def. Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, 5 and 4

Garcia continues to impress and he’ll rejoin Noren to easily handle Bubba and Webb.

Match 3: Tiger Woods-Bryson Dechambeau def. Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood, 1 up

It’s time for the 3-0 European duo to lose. Tiger-Bryson should’ve been a pairing all along.

Match 4: Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas def. Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy, 2 and 1

Thomas and Spieth earned the lone point for the U.S. this morning. They’ll carry that swagger against Poulter and McIlroy, who are playing well but have shown some weaknesses this week.