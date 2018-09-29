Ryder Cup live blog: Europe leading early in Saturday foursomes

The Europeans added to their lead Saturday morning at the 2018 Ryder Cup, winning the second four-ball session, 3-1. Now, they take an 8-4 advantage into the afternoon foursomes session.

We’ll track the matches, hole by hole, as they unfold Saturday at Le Golf National:

Match 3 – Hole No. 3: Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

Molinari gives the U.S. an opening when he loses his tee shot in the water right. And yet, DeChambeau follows by flailing one in the hazard. The U.S. continues to struggle from there and DeChambeau makes a 10-footer just for bogey. It doesn’t matter, as Fleetwood rolls in an 8-footer for par to win the hole.

Europe leads, 2 up thru 3

Match 2 – Hole No. 4: Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (EUR)

Simpson hits a nice approach into the par-4 fourth green and the Americans are conceded birdie after Garcia misses in the bunker and then can’t hole a 10-footer for par.

U.S. leads, 2 up thru 4



Webb Simpson continues his momentum with another impressive approach. 👌#RyderCup #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/mlTLVfH5vx — PGA of America (@PGA) September 29, 2018

Match 4 – Hole No. 2: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy (EUR)

A three-putt bogey from 40 feet for the American duo as Thomas fails on a 4-foot comebacker. A simple par for the European duo means they win this hole, too.

Europe leads, 2 up thru 2

Match 4 – Hole No. 1: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy (EUR)

An interesting opening hole. Spieth hits one in the fairway and Thomas oddly misses this approach in the bunker right, leaving the U.S. short-sided. The Euros hit the green and two-putt for par from 35 feet. Spieth blasts out 12 feet past and Thomas misses left on the par putt, losing the hole.

Europe leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 4: Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (EUR)

DJ sends the approach right into the trees and Koepka has to hit lefty out of the woods. His ball hits a tree and the Americans end up conceding birdie.

All square thru 4



Match 3 – Hole No. 1: Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

This golden Euro pairing continues to shine. Woods fires one right at the flag but 20 feet past. Fleetwood then puts his approach 7 feet right of the flag. DeChambeau nearly drains the Americans’ birdie putt, but the ball hits the left lip and rims out. Molinari, predictably, pours in the Euros’ birdie putt to win the hole.

Europe leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 2 – Hole No. 2: Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (EUR)

Um, well, this hole was pretty awful. Both Watson and Noren rinse tee balls at this par-3. And then Simpson does again. Garcia barely finds land, but after Simpson drains a long putt for triple bogey, Noren stubs a chip and Garcia misses the double-bogey putt. Everyday halve, eh?

U.S. leads, 1 up thru 2



Match 2 – Hole No. 1: Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (EUR)

A beauty of a hole from the U.S. A drive right into the fairway for Simpson, a great approach from Watson 12 feet past the cup and Simpson drains the birdie putt. Garcia and Noren keep up, but Garcia can’t hole their 10-footer for birdie. That means the Americans win the opening hole.

U.S. leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 1: Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (EUR)

The Europeans put themselves in trouble when Rose had to play their third shot with an awkward, tight stance on the edge of the water. He hit a brilliant 30-yard pitch from there to 6 feet. But Stenson’s putt went over the left edge. That opening bogey allows the Americans to win the opening hole.

U.S. leads, 1 up thru 1