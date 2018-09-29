Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Rory McIlroy shows up heckling fan(s) at Ryder Cup

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

VIDEO: Rory McIlroy shows up heckling fan(s) at Ryder Cup

2018 Ryder Cup

VIDEO: Rory McIlroy shows up heckling fan(s) at Ryder Cup

A note to American fans: Don’t fire up Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman complained about raucous U.S. fans at the 2016 Ryder Cup, claiming they overstepped boundaries with comments in certain instances.

Despite that, McIlroy seemed to fuel off their behavior as he compiled three wins and both of his losses were close (with one coming to Patrick Reed in singles, too).

With a home Ryder Cup this week, that fan behavior didn’t seem it would be something to come up with McIlroy this time. Yet…

Some American fan (or fans) apparently caught McIlroy’s attention, as after McIlroy made a putt in Saturday afternoon foursomes at Le Golf National, he turned around and shouted back toward said fan(s)…

You can’t quite hear what McIlroy said, but it appears someone heckled him for putting woes and he fired back with this evidence suggesting otherwise.

So yeah … heckling McIlroy at the Ryder Cup probably won’t do you much good.

, , 2018 Ryder Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home