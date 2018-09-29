VIDEO: Rory McIlroy shows up heckling fan(s) at Ryder Cup

A note to American fans: Don’t fire up Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman complained about raucous U.S. fans at the 2016 Ryder Cup, claiming they overstepped boundaries with comments in certain instances.

Despite that, McIlroy seemed to fuel off their behavior as he compiled three wins and both of his losses were close (with one coming to Patrick Reed in singles, too).

With a home Ryder Cup this week, that fan behavior didn’t seem it would be something to come up with McIlroy this time. Yet…

Some American fan (or fans) apparently caught McIlroy’s attention, as after McIlroy made a putt in Saturday afternoon foursomes at Le Golf National, he turned around and shouted back toward said fan(s)…

You can’t quite hear what McIlroy said, but it appears someone heckled him for putting woes and he fired back with this evidence suggesting otherwise.

So yeah … heckling McIlroy at the Ryder Cup probably won’t do you much good.