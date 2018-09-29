2018 Ryder Cup: 5 things you missed while you were sleeping

The host European squad continued to display strength, winning Saturday morning four-balls 3-1 to open up an 8-4 lead heading into the afternoon.

We were up early to chronicle it all. Here’s what you missed while you were sleeping…

Chilly day starts with plenty of golf balls in the water

Yeah, it was a rough start to the day for many involved.

Rickie Fowler hit his opening tee shot in the water as did Tyrrell Hatton. Dustin Johnson proceeded to hit his opening approach in the water, too.

A disastrous start for Fowler and DJ! Johnson spins his third back into the water and #TeamEurope go 1up! 💦 Follow live updates from the opening day of the 42nd #RyderCup at Le Golf National live on the Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/7yzYt2Xwku #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/8MaDXkdB4o — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2018

Johnson then found the water off the tee at the par-3 second, as did Paul Casey and later Jon Rahm. Brooks Koepka went in the water as well off the tee at the par-5 third.

Nothing like the pressure of the Ryder Cup.

People panicking at U.S. getting crushed

American fans did not have the best morning. The U.S. was in a bad spot most of the morning and seemed at times headed toward a second consecutive session sweep and a 9-3 deficit.

While it turned out slightly better, this was still a disastrous morning. It was noticed throughout.

Is there one single American we can point to and say, Wow, he’s playing really well?! At this point I think they’re all tanking on purpose, just to spite me. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) September 29, 2018

There’s still time for the Americans to turn this around, but yeah it’s not looking good.

Patrick Reed brings back crowd shush … at an interesting time

The crowd shush gesture that Reed made famous at the 2014 Ryder Cup? Maybe we should calm down on that one.

Don’t get us wrong, this gesture is really fun. It was used well originally and when European players brought it out at the following Ryder Cup. Reed has been good-natured about all this, too.

But Reed’s Saturday morning was a disaster, as his struggles in this Ryder Cup became way worse. He’d already hit a drive out of bounds and another in the water and was generally totally out of sorts on the front nine until he finally put together a decent hole at the par-5 ninth.

Reed made a 5-footer for birdie to halve the ninth and keep he and Tiger Woods 1 down. It was a nice moment in a dreary day, but Reed really went for it when he brought out the shush again after the halve…

The shush has arrived at #LeGolfNational Will it stick around? pic.twitter.com/TTiQaeFlBY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 29, 2018

Yeah, that usage is … questionable.

Props to the moxie here, but maybe holster that one for a time when you’re at the very least playing well … or leading … or making a putt to WIN the hole.

He and Woods would end up losing that match, 4 and 3, by the way.

Justin Thomas gestures to crowd as well, closes out crucial win

Justin Thomas possibly saved the U.S. by pouring in a number of birdies to help he and Spieth close out a 2-and-1 win in Saturday morning’s anchor match.

And he was pumped up.

Just see this terrific reaction after he birdied to win the 12th and move the pair 2 up…

THAT is how you gesture to the crowd spectacularly.

And this is how you close out a match.

Many of the American players have underwhelmed thus far. But Thomas certainly isn’t one of them.

Sergio Garcia finds fountain of youth

There was much arguing over whether the Spaniard deserved a captain’s pick.

No longer.

Garcia showed plenty in a 5-and-4 triumph in Friday afternoon foursomes, but he backed it up by teaming with Rory McIlroy for a huge 2-and-1 win over Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka in Saturday morning four-balls.

Garcia and McIlroy played electric golf in racing out to a 4-up lead, and the Spaniard showed plenty of emotion.

The U.S. made a furious rally, but Garcia then dropped this lengthy birdie putt at the 17th.

This eventually closed out a 2-and-1 victory.

The Ryder Cup stalwart is alive and well.