Ryder Cup hole halved in triple bogeys ... seriously

There are plenty of odd things that happen at the Ryder Cup, but this one … it’s really strange.

Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson started their Saturday afternoon foursomes match in style with a textbook birdie to win the opening hole against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren.

The next hole was … something.

Watson came to the par-3 second and promptly dumped the Americans’ tee shot left and short into the water. So it seemed like it would be the European duo’s hole.

That is until Noren inexplicably followed by dumping his own tee shot in the water. It got weirder still when Simpson went to the drop zone and hit that one in the drink!

Garcia barely cleared the water from the drop zone, as the ball finished yards over the water in the fringe and on the edge of the rough. OK, so the hole seemed to be Europe’s again – especially after Watson hit the U.S.’ fifth shot (again from the drop zone) about 25 feet left of the cup.

But Simpson proceeded to drain the long putt for triple bogey. And Noren fluffed the Euros’ chip, with the ball coming up 15 feet short of the cup. Garcia couldn’t get the double bogey putt to fall, and thus … a halve in triple bogeys.

The Ryder Cup always entertains in many ways.