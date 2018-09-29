2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles expert picks

Our Golfweek expert picks are here for Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.
The Europeans lead 10-6 going into the session. With the U.S. winning in 2016, they just need to retain the Cup – which requires 14 points. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to take back the Cup.
That means the U.S. will be looking for eight points or more in singles, and Europe only needs 4 1/2 points to get what they desire.
Plenty of intrigue entering this Sunday. Here are our picks:
Alistair Tait
Europe 6 1/2, U.S. 5 1/2; Europe wins, 16 1/2-11 1/2
Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2
The Northern Irishman is struggling off the tee and on the greens, and Thomas is on fire in his debut.
Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 1 up
Should be a close match but expect the double U.S. Open winner to be just a little bit better than Casey.
Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1
Expect Simpson’s search for a singles win to end in disappointment against a more consistent Rose.
Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2
Rahm’s been poor and is desperate to come away from his debut with a point. Too desperate against Woods on his own ball.
Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 4 and 3
Fleetwood won the 2017 French Open on this course, hence his perfect 4-0 start. Expect that to go 5-0 with an easy win.
Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up
Poulter has never lost a singles match but should be no match for the World No. 1’s firepower.
Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 5 and 4
Olesen also desperate to win a point in his debut and desperately unlucky to draw Spieth who will prevail easily.
Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), halve
Hardest match to call and this one should play out to an honorable draw.
Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2
Bjorn said the Italian is on a different planet this week. Lefty doesn’t have a spaceship to reach that planet in this Ryder Cup.
Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 1 up
This could have fireworks since they’re both fiery characters. Expect Hatton to have a little more fire than an underperforming Reed.
Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 3 and 2
The Iceman has holed clutch putts this week and will do that against Watson to make Watson’s singles record 0-4.
Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
The 2018 French Open winner will grind out a win in a match that could be redundant in the grand scheme of things.
Beth Ann Nichols
Europe 8, U.S. 4; Europe wins, 18-10
Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 2 up
Thomas is playing the most inspired golf for Team USA. He’ll be out for blood Sunday.
Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 2 and 1
Casey looked exceptional on Saturday morning. But is that form going to last against a two-time major winner this season?
Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up
This seems like a course that should be suited for Simpson. But Rose rarely makes mistakes.
Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2
Woods seems a bit slower this week, but he’ll dig deep against a player who might not be too up for it.
Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2
Fleetwood might be a bit gassed after that 4-0 start, but he’s too good on a course he favors to make it close.
Match 6: Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up
The Postman will deliver, as he does, in dramatic fashion against America’s No. 1 bomber.
Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3
Spieth will make quick work of Olesen, who will come out flat after sitting on Saturday.
Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 1 up
Known as the heart of Europe’s team, he’ll rely on that to eek out the win.
Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 5 and 4
Phil is Phil but Molinari is king this week. He’ll easily pick up his fifth point.
Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 2 up
There’s no denying that Reed will fight. But after Saturday’s display, it’s hard to believe he can find it overnight.
Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3
Stenson’s clutch performance down the stretch on Saturday points to an easy win over an ill Bubba.
Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up
DeChambeau hasn’t gotten in the rhythm of things this week. Noren, 2017 French Open champ, takes this rookie battle.
Geoff Shackelford
U.S. 6, Europe 6; Europe wins, 16-12
Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 4 and 3
Thomas heated up in Saturday foursomes play and McIlroy has been inconsistent at times
Paul Casey (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1
A battle of two fine ballstrikers, with Casey just a little better acclimated to Le Golf National.
Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1
This should be a great back-and-forth match with Simpson coming off a big Saturday afternoon win.
Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 4 and 3
Tiger gets a good night’s rest and Rahm tries just a little too hard against the legend.
Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 2 and 1
The star of this Ryder Cup finishes off a 5-0 week.
Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up
The World No. 1 finds something and Poulter puts up a battle in what might be a final European Ryder Cup appearance.
Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3
Spieth found his putting stroke alongside Thomas and parlays that into a dominating win.
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 1 up
A fantastic duel where Fowler’s better putting is the only difference.
Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2
Phil tries everything short of shaking coins in his pocket, but Molinari caps off a 5-0 week.
Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 6 and 5
Reed has no idea where his drives are going and Hatton is feeling comfortable in his first Ryder Cup.
Bubba Watson (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson, 2 and 1
A bit of a surprise but Bubba has some good vibes heading into the day and clutches up as he is known to do in match play.
Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Noren somehow keeps his concentration against a passionate effort from DeChambeau while the rest of his team is celebrating the Ryder Cup’s return to European hands.
Dan Kilbridge
U.S. 6, Europe 6; Europe wins, 16-12
Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2
Justin Thomas draws first blood in what could be a long-running Sunday singles affair.
Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 5 and 4
Once again Koepka shines when it matters most as the U.S. builds early momentum.
Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up
Rose’s surge continues as he moves the Europeans one step closer to victory.
Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2
Woods finally figures out the greens and makes some early putts to set the tone.
Tommy Fleetwood (Europe.) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2
Fleetwood caps a 5-0 week with a win against the overmatched rookie.
Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up
DJ’s putting woes continue as he fails to topple the emotional leader.
Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 up
Spieth gets another important point to end a rough year on a high note.
Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 2 up
Garcia finishes what could be his final Cup on home soil in memorable fashion.
Phil Mickelson (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari, 3 and 2
A well-rested Mickelson pulls off the upset of the day as Molinari can’t recapture the magic he found with Fleetwood.
Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up
Reed finds more fairways and recaptures his Ryder Cup swagger with a comeback victory.
Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3
Stenson stays hot as a long week catches up to the ailing Watson.
Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up
Noren takes out the mad scientist on one of his favorite courses around.
Gerry Ahern
Europe 6, U.S. 6; Europe wins, 16-12
Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 2 and 1
America’s best player during this Ryder Cup get his squad off on right foot against the Euro favorite.
Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 2 up
Player of the Year Koepka keeps the momentum going and U.S. starts to believe.
Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 up
Rose’s steady play is too much for Simpson, who battles gamely.
Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2
Woods shoots straight and shows why he remains an all-time great as Rahm gets rattled.
Tommy Fleetwood (Europe.) def. Tony Finau, 1 up
Rookie Finau fights gamely but is edged at the end by a long Fleetwood putt.
Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up
A supercharged Poulter pounds his chest so hard you can hear it after shaking DJ.
Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 up
Spieth finds ballstriking form at the right time to keep things interesting.
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 2 and 1
Sergio’s impressive run at Le Golf National comes to close at the hands of an inspired and salty Fowler.
Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 4 and 3
The British Open champ continues his masterful play in sending Lefty to a crushing defeat.
Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 1 up
Tempers run hot in this one but Hatton maintains composure enough to fend off a deflated Captain America.
Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 2 and 1
Stenson shows veteran savvy in bidding adieu to Watson in his latest tango in Paris.
Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Alex Noren, 2 up
The American channels more of his playoff game in saving some face for the red, white and blue.
Kevin Casey
U.S. 8 1/2, Europe 3 1/2; U.S. wins, 14 1/2-13 1/2
Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 4 and 3
Thomas has been the American star this week, both in play and emotional displays, and he’ll rise to the occasion with this opportunity.
Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey (Europe), 2 up
Casey has had some stellar play this week, but he’ll fall just short against a cold-blooded three-time major winner.
Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 3 and 2
If Simpson can bring that hot putter from Saturday afternoon, he could pull the upset. I don’t expect that, though, and Rose really doesn’t have bad day.
Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 5 and 4
We’re back in Woods’ natural element: singles. His overall Ryder Cup record is sub-par, but he’s 4-1-2 in singles and comes up against a guy who has been one of Europe’s weaker links this week.
Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 4 and 3
Fleetwood may be Europe’s MVP so far this Ryder Cup, so he’ll cruise in singles.
Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 3 and 2
Johnson hasn’t been at his best, but neither has Poulter. And DJ’s talent will step up in singles.
Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 and 1
Spieth is actually 0-5 in singles in Ryder and Presidents cups, but this is as good a time as any for that to end as he has regained his mojo.
Match 8: Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 7 and 6
Don’t really have an analysis, just got a feeling on this one.
Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 6 and 5
Yeah, Molinari is 4-0 this week and Lefty has been all out of sorts. This one is a no-brainer.
Match 10: Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up
With the way Reed has played this week, this would be a sizable upset. Think an upset Reed will be fired up and shock with this one.
Match 11: Bubba Watson (U.S.) vs. Henrik Stenson (Europe), halved
This will be an interesting back-and-forth match between two personalities that are tough to figure out this week.
Match 12: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Alex Noren, 4 and 3
DeChambeau is 0-2 this week, but his form coming in was so good that I think he’ll stomp in singles.
