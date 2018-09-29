Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles expert picks

2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles expert picks

2018 Ryder Cup

2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles expert picks

Our Golfweek expert picks are here for Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Europeans lead 10-6 going into the session. With the U.S. winning in 2016, they just need to retain the Cup – which requires 14 points. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to take back the Cup.

That means the U.S. will be looking for eight points or more in singles, and Europe only needs 4 1/2 points to get what they desire.

Plenty of intrigue entering this Sunday. Here are our picks:

Alistair Tait

Europe 6 1/2, U.S. 5 1/2; Europe wins, 16 1/2-11 1/2

Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2

The Northern Irishman is struggling off the tee and on the greens, and Thomas is on fire in his debut.

Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 1 up

Should be a close match but expect the double U.S. Open winner to be just a little bit better than Casey.

Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1

Expect Simpson’s search for a singles win to end in disappointment against a more consistent Rose.

Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2

Rahm’s been poor and is desperate to come away from his debut with a point. Too desperate against Woods on his own ball.

Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 4 and 3

Fleetwood won the 2017 French Open on this course, hence his perfect 4-0 start. Expect that to go 5-0 with an easy win.

Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up

Poulter has never lost a singles match but should be no match for the World No. 1’s firepower.

Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 5 and 4

Olesen also desperate to win a point in his debut and desperately unlucky to draw Spieth who will prevail easily.

Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), halve

Hardest match to call and this one should play out to an honorable draw.

Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2

Bjorn said the Italian is on a different planet this week. Lefty doesn’t have a spaceship to reach that planet in this Ryder Cup.

Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 1 up

This could have fireworks since they’re both fiery characters. Expect Hatton to have a little more fire than an underperforming Reed.

Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 3 and 2

The Iceman has holed clutch putts this week and will do that against Watson to make Watson’s singles record 0-4.

Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up

The 2018 French Open winner will grind out a win in a match that could be redundant in the grand scheme of things.

Beth Ann Nichols

Europe 8, U.S. 4; Europe wins, 18-10

Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 2 up

Thomas is playing the most inspired golf for Team USA. He’ll be out for blood Sunday.

Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 2 and 1

Casey looked exceptional on Saturday morning. But is that form going to last against a two-time major winner this season?

Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up

This seems like a course that should be suited for Simpson. But Rose rarely makes mistakes.

Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2

Woods seems a bit slower this week, but he’ll dig deep against a player who might not be too up for it.

Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2

Fleetwood might be a bit gassed after that 4-0 start, but he’s too good on a course he favors to make it close.

Match 6: Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up

The Postman will deliver, as he does, in dramatic fashion against America’s No. 1 bomber.

Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3

Spieth will make quick work of Olesen, who will come out flat after sitting on Saturday.

Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 1 up

Known as the heart of Europe’s team, he’ll rely on that to eek out the win.

Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 5 and 4

Phil is Phil but Molinari is king this week. He’ll easily pick up his fifth point.

Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 2 up

There’s no denying that Reed will fight. But after Saturday’s display, it’s hard to believe he can find it overnight.

Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3

Stenson’s clutch performance down the stretch on Saturday points to an easy win over an ill Bubba.

Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up

DeChambeau hasn’t gotten in the rhythm of things this week. Noren, 2017 French Open champ, takes this rookie battle.

Geoff Shackelford

U.S. 6, Europe 6; Europe wins, 16-12

Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 4 and 3

Thomas heated up in Saturday foursomes play and McIlroy has been inconsistent at times

Paul Casey (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1

A battle of two fine ballstrikers, with Casey just a little better acclimated to Le Golf National.

Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1

This should be a great back-and-forth match with Simpson coming off a big Saturday afternoon win.

Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 4 and 3

Tiger gets a good night’s rest and Rahm tries just a little too hard against the legend.

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 2 and 1

The star of this Ryder Cup finishes off a 5-0 week.

Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up

The World No. 1 finds something and Poulter puts up a battle in what might be a final European Ryder Cup appearance.

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3

Spieth found his putting stroke alongside Thomas and parlays that into a dominating win.

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 1 up

A fantastic duel where Fowler’s better putting is the only difference.

Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2

Phil tries everything short of shaking coins in his pocket, but Molinari caps off a 5-0 week.

Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 6 and 5

Reed has no idea where his drives are going and Hatton is feeling comfortable in his first Ryder Cup.

Bubba Watson (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson, 2 and 1

A bit of a surprise but Bubba has some good vibes heading into the day and clutches up as he is known to do in match play.

Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up

Noren somehow keeps his concentration against a passionate effort from DeChambeau while the rest of his team is celebrating the Ryder Cup’s return to European hands.

Dan Kilbridge

U.S. 6, Europe 6Europe wins, 16-12

Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2

Justin Thomas draws first blood in what could be a long-running Sunday singles affair.

Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 5 and 4

Once again Koepka shines when it matters most as the U.S. builds early momentum.

Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up

Rose’s surge continues as he moves the Europeans one step closer to victory.

Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2

Woods finally figures out the greens and makes some early putts to set the tone.

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe.) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2

Fleetwood caps a 5-0 week with a win against the overmatched rookie.

Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up

DJ’s putting woes continue as he fails to topple the emotional leader.

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 up

Spieth gets another important point to end a rough year on a high note.

Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 2 up

Garcia finishes what could be his final Cup on home soil in memorable fashion.

Phil Mickelson (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari, 3 and 2

A well-rested Mickelson pulls off the upset of the day as Molinari can’t recapture the magic he found with Fleetwood.

Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up

Reed finds more fairways and recaptures his Ryder Cup swagger with a comeback victory.

Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3

Stenson stays hot as a long week catches up to the ailing Watson.

Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up

Noren takes out the mad scientist on one of his favorite courses around.

Gerry Ahern

Europe 6, U.S. 6; Europe wins, 16-12

Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 2 and 1

America’s best player during this Ryder Cup get his squad off on right foot against the Euro favorite.

Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 2 up

Player of the Year Koepka keeps the momentum going and U.S. starts to believe.

Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 up

Rose’s steady play is too much for Simpson, who battles gamely.

Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2

Woods shoots straight and shows why he remains an all-time great as Rahm gets rattled.

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe.) def. Tony Finau, 1 up

Rookie Finau fights gamely but is edged at the end by a long Fleetwood putt.

Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up

A supercharged Poulter pounds his chest so hard you can hear it after shaking DJ.

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 up

Spieth finds ballstriking form at the right time to keep things interesting.

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 2 and 1

Sergio’s impressive run at Le Golf National comes to close at the hands of an inspired and salty Fowler.

Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 4 and 3

The British Open champ continues his masterful play in sending Lefty to a crushing defeat.

Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 1 up

Tempers run hot in this one but Hatton maintains composure enough to fend off a deflated Captain America.

Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 2 and 1

Stenson shows veteran savvy in bidding adieu to Watson in his latest tango in Paris.

Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Alex Noren, 2 up

The American channels more of his playoff game in saving some face for the red, white and blue.

Kevin Casey

U.S. 8 1/2, Europe 3 1/2; U.S. wins, 14 1/2-13 1/2

Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 4 and 3

Thomas has been the American star this week, both in play and emotional displays, and he’ll rise to the occasion with this opportunity.

Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey (Europe), 2 up

Casey has had some stellar play this week, but he’ll fall just short against a cold-blooded three-time major winner.

Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 3 and 2

If Simpson can bring that hot putter from Saturday afternoon, he could pull the upset. I don’t expect that, though, and Rose really doesn’t have bad day.

Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 5 and 4

We’re back in Woods’ natural element: singles. His overall Ryder Cup record is sub-par, but he’s 4-1-2 in singles and comes up against a guy who has been one of Europe’s weaker links this week.

Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 4 and 3

Fleetwood may be Europe’s MVP so far this Ryder Cup, so he’ll cruise in singles.

Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 3 and 2

Johnson hasn’t been at his best, but neither has Poulter. And DJ’s talent will step up in singles.

Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 and 1

Spieth is actually 0-5 in singles in Ryder and Presidents cups, but this is as good a time as any for that to end as he has regained his mojo.

Match 8: Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 7 and 6

Don’t really have an analysis, just got a feeling on this one.

Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 6 and 5

Yeah, Molinari is 4-0 this week and Lefty has been all out of sorts. This one is a no-brainer.

Match 10: Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up

With the way Reed has played this week, this would be a sizable upset. Think an upset Reed will be fired up and shock with this one.

Match 11: Bubba Watson (U.S.) vs. Henrik Stenson (Europe), halved

This will be an interesting back-and-forth match between two personalities that are tough to figure out this week.

Match 12: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) def. Alex Noren, 4 and 3

DeChambeau is 0-2 this week, but his form coming in was so good that I think he’ll stomp in singles.

