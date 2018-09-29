2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles expert picks

Our Golfweek expert picks are here for Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Europeans lead 10-6 going into the session. With the U.S. winning in 2016, they just need to retain the Cup – which requires 14 points. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to take back the Cup.

That means the U.S. will be looking for eight points or more in singles, and Europe only needs 4 1/2 points to get what they desire.

Plenty of intrigue entering this Sunday. Here are our picks:

Alistair Tait

Europe 6 1/2, U.S. 5 1/2; Europe wins, 16 1/2-11 1/2

Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2

The Northern Irishman is struggling off the tee and on the greens, and Thomas is on fire in his debut.

Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 1 up

Should be a close match but expect the double U.S. Open winner to be just a little bit better than Casey.

Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1

Expect Simpson’s search for a singles win to end in disappointment against a more consistent Rose.

Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2

Rahm’s been poor and is desperate to come away from his debut with a point. Too desperate against Woods on his own ball.

Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 4 and 3

Fleetwood won the 2017 French Open on this course, hence his perfect 4-0 start. Expect that to go 5-0 with an easy win.

Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up

Poulter has never lost a singles match but should be no match for the World No. 1’s firepower.

Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 5 and 4

Olesen also desperate to win a point in his debut and desperately unlucky to draw Spieth who will prevail easily.

Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), halve

Hardest match to call and this one should play out to an honorable draw.

Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2

Bjorn said the Italian is on a different planet this week. Lefty doesn’t have a spaceship to reach that planet in this Ryder Cup.

Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 1 up

This could have fireworks since they’re both fiery characters. Expect Hatton to have a little more fire than an underperforming Reed.

Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 3 and 2

The Iceman has holed clutch putts this week and will do that against Watson to make Watson’s singles record 0-4.

Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up

The 2018 French Open winner will grind out a win in a match that could be redundant in the grand scheme of things.

Beth Ann Nichols

Europe 8, U.S. 4; Europe wins, 18-10 Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 2 up Thomas is playing the most inspired golf for Team USA. He’ll be out for blood Sunday. Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 2 and 1 Casey looked exceptional on Saturday morning. But is that form going to last against a two-time major winner this season? Match 3: Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up This seems like a course that should be suited for Simpson. But Rose rarely makes mistakes. Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2 Woods seems a bit slower this week, but he’ll dig deep against a player who might not be too up for it. Match 5: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2 Fleetwood might be a bit gassed after that 4-0 start, but he’s too good on a course he favors to make it close. Match 6: Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up The Postman will deliver, as he does, in dramatic fashion against America’s No. 1 bomber. Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3 Spieth will make quick work of Olesen, who will come out flat after sitting on Saturday. Match 8: Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 1 up Known as the heart of Europe’s team, he’ll rely on that to eek out the win. Match 9: Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 5 and 4 Phil is Phil but Molinari is king this week. He’ll easily pick up his fifth point. Match 10: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 2 up There’s no denying that Reed will fight. But after Saturday’s display, it’s hard to believe he can find it overnight. Match 11: Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3 Stenson’s clutch performance down the stretch on Saturday points to an easy win over an ill Bubba. Match 12: Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 2 up DeChambeau hasn’t gotten in the rhythm of things this week. Noren, 2017 French Open champ, takes this rookie battle. Geoff Shackelford U.S. 6, Europe 6; Europe wins, 16-12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 4 and 3 Thomas heated up in Saturday foursomes play and McIlroy has been inconsistent at times Paul Casey (Europe) def. Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1 A battle of two fine ballstrikers, with Casey just a little better acclimated to Le Golf National. Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 2 and 1 This should be a great back-and-forth match with Simpson coming off a big Saturday afternoon win. Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 4 and 3 Tiger gets a good night’s rest and Rahm tries just a little too hard against the legend. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Tony Finau, 2 and 1 The star of this Ryder Cup finishes off a 5-0 week. Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Ian Poulter, 1 up The World No. 1 finds something and Poulter puts up a battle in what might be a final European Ryder Cup appearance. Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 4 and 3 Spieth found his putting stroke alongside Thomas and parlays that into a dominating win. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) def. Sergio Garcia, 1 up A fantastic duel where Fowler’s better putting is the only difference. Francesco Molinari (Europe) def. Phil Mickelson, 3 and 2 Phil tries everything short of shaking coins in his pocket, but Molinari caps off a 5-0 week. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Reed, 6 and 5 Reed has no idea where his drives are going and Hatton is feeling comfortable in his first Ryder Cup. Bubba Watson (U.S.) def. Henrik Stenson, 2 and 1 A bit of a surprise but Bubba has some good vibes heading into the day and clutches up as he is known to do in match play. Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up Noren somehow keeps his concentration against a passionate effort from DeChambeau while the rest of his team is celebrating the Ryder Cup’s return to European hands. Dan Kilbridge U.S. 6, Europe 6; Europe wins, 16-12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2 Justin Thomas draws first blood in what could be a long-running Sunday singles affair. Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Paul Casey, 5 and 4 Once again Koepka shines when it matters most as the U.S. builds early momentum. Justin Rose (Europe) def. Webb Simpson, 1 up Rose’s surge continues as he moves the Europeans one step closer to victory. Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm, 3 and 2 Woods finally figures out the greens and makes some early putts to set the tone. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe.) def. Tony Finau, 3 and 2 Fleetwood caps a 5-0 week with a win against the overmatched rookie. Ian Poulter (Europe) def. Dustin Johnson, 1 up DJ’s putting woes continue as he fails to topple the emotional leader. Jordan Spieth (U.S.) def. Thorbjorn Olesen, 2 up Spieth gets another important point to end a rough year on a high note. Sergio Garcia (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler, 2 up Garcia finishes what could be his final Cup on home soil in memorable fashion. Phil Mickelson (U.S.) def. Francesco Molinari, 3 and 2 A well-rested Mickelson pulls off the upset of the day as Molinari can’t recapture the magic he found with Fleetwood. Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up Reed finds more fairways and recaptures his Ryder Cup swagger with a comeback victory. Henrik Stenson (Europe) def. Bubba Watson, 4 and 3 Stenson stays hot as a long week catches up to the ailing Watson. Alex Noren (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau, 1 up Noren takes out the mad scientist on one of his favorite courses around.