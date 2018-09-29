2018 Ryder Cup: Sunday singles pairings, tee times

The final day of the Ryder Cup is upon us, with Europe taking a 10-6 lead heading into Sunday at Le Golf National.

It’s looking good for Europe, but a four-point final-day comeback is not unprecedented – even on the road! Europe pulled it off 6 years ago at Medinah. And the other four-point comeback was the famous U.S. home comeback at Brookline in 1999.

Here are the complete matchups for Sunday singles at Le Golf National:

Note: All times Eastern

Match 1: Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe), 6:05 a.m. ET

Match 2: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Paul Casey (Europe), 6:17 a.m. ET

Match 3: Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose (Europe), 6:29 a.m. ET

Match 4: Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe), 6:41 a.m. ET

Match 5: Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 6:53 a.m. ET

Match 6: Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. Ian Poulter (Europe), 7:05 a.m. ET

Match 7: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe), 7:17 a.m. ET

Match 8: Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Sergio Garcia (Europe), 7:29 a.m. ET

Match 9: Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari (Europe), 7:41 a.m. ET

Match 10: Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe), 7:53 a.m. ET

Match 11: Bubba Watson (U.S.) vs. Henrik Stenson (Europe), 8:05 a.m. ET

Match 12: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Alex Noren (Europe), 8:17 a.m. ET