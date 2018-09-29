What Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods and others had to say Saturday at the Ryder Cup

The Europeans continued their Ryder Cup dominance early Saturday with a 3-1 rout in the morning matches at Le Golf National.

Meanwhile, the Americans hoped to fair better in afternoon play.

Here are some of the top quotes of the day from Paris:

SERGIO GARCIA

On the fans and his play Saturday morning: “It was great. I think we played really, really well. We gelled. … It was amazing. I think we played great all day. Obviously they started coming hard at us the last few holes, a couple little mistakes here and there, but you know, we knew that we just had to keep giving ourselves chances and you know, the way we’re playing — it was great for him to make that, gave me a little more freedom and great to roll it in.”

RORY MCILROY

On playing with Garcia: “Sergio was so clutch. It’s great. We played together at Gleneagles, and obviously we enjoy each other’s company, but we love coming out here, and the fire and the passion that he has, it’s infectious, and it rubs off on me pretty well.”

PAUL CASEY

On the Ryder Cup: “Once you taste the Ryder Cup, there’s nothing else like it.”

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

On playing with Francesco Molinari:”He’s one of my best friends, not just on Tour but in life. You know, he has a lot of experience. He’s an amazing golfer, but you know, on top of that — I’ve been very, very lucky to get partnered with Fran. We knew we wanted to play together. I mean, yeah, we gel great, and he’s — like I say, I could give him all the compliments in the world, but we played very well. Today we were solid.”

FRANCESCO MOLINARI

On Europe’s strong play: It was massive. Like we said yesterday afternoon, we knew they were going to be upset and we tried to get ready for it. We were ready this morning. I think any time we had to step it up today, we did, either one of us. We need to keep going. There’s still a long way, we keep saying the same stuff, but there’s a lot of points to be won still.

JORDAN SPIETH

On salvaging a win Saturday morning: “It was a big match. Ian was playing phenomenal golf. And the one hole he took off, Jon birdies. And they ham-and-egged it nicely, just as we did. Justin just came up absolutely clutch there.”

TIGER WOODS

On Team USA’s situation: “There’s a lot of matches to be played (we need to) play well in the afternoon. And there’s still 12 more points up for grabs tomorrow.”