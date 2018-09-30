Alabama breaks NCAA record in Schooner Fall Classic win

Alabama did something Sunday that no Division 1 women’s golf team has ever done. The Crimson Tide completed 54 holes of the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in an NCAA-record 45-under 807.

The 45-under mark bests the previous record of 41 under, set by Pepperdine at the 2002 Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Jiwon Jeon, a junior transfer from Daytona State College, won her first Division I tournament, shooting 17-under 196 at the Norman, Okla., event and besting teammate Lauren Stephenson by three shots. The Tide won by 17 shots as a team, beating second-place Texas (28 under) and third-place Oklahoma (21 under).

Angelica Moresco (T-7) and Kristen Gillman (T-10) added top-10s for Alabama, which counted just one non-under-par score all tournament and had just two over-par 18-hole scores total.

Alabama has now started the fall with wins at the Schooner and the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. The Tide are ranked No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, but should rise to No. 1 after the win.