Vive L’Europe!

Team Europe won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, riding the momentum built in the first two days of the event and denying the Americans their first win on foreign soil in 25 years in spite of a late surge.

Amid a raucous and blue-clad partisan crowd at Le Golf National outside Paris, Europe carried what turned out to be an insurmountable 10-6 lead into Sunday singles play.

The Americans rallied Sunday and would eventually cut Europe’s lead to 10.5 – 9.5. But the hope faded as the Euros held firm in later play. The Americans had left themselves in an eventually impossible situation before the day had begun. Justin Thomas was a star for Team USA, going 4-0 in combined play and winning the first match of the day over Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods went a combined 0-6 in combined play. And World No. 1 player Dustin Johnson struggled for the Americans.

The Team USA struggles in foursomes and four-ball play, along with some the pairing choices made by Captain Jim Furyk, will undoubtedly be critiqued by frustrated American golf fans over the next few days.

A 4-0 record by Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood Friday and Saturday did serious damage. The set-up of Le Golf National played exactly how Captain Thomas Bjorn hoped it would. The tight fairways, water and deep grass proved perilous for Team USA.

The Americans will have a chance to win back the Cup at Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin starting on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

That’s mere 726 days away.