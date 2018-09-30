Patrick Reed’s wife, Justine, took to Twitter on Sunday, firing back at critics of her husband’s Ryder Cup performance and the breakup of his pairing with Jordan Spieth in team play.

She told one person on Twitter to “ask Jordan” when responding to a post about why the team of Reed and Spieth was split up by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. She also slammed the coverage on Golf Channel as “journalistically disqualified” after GolfChannel.com editor Jay Coffin was critical of Reed’s play on Saturday.

Reed and Tiger Woods went 0-2 in team play.

Asked to confirm that the account is hers and pressed for details, she told Dylan Dethier of Golf.Com: “I can’t really say. I don’t know.”

Here’s a screen grab of the conversation with Coffin. The posts can be seen on Twitter, as well.

Spieth and Thomas played together earlier in the week. Apparently, Justine Reed wasn’t happy with one post on Twitter that claimed the breakup was the fault of her husband, who dubbed himself “Captain America.”

I can assure you- you’re wrong. Patrick never said that he didn’t want to play with Jordan. Maybe you should ask Jordan why he didn’t want to play with Patrick. You don’t have to love the people you work with- but when you have chemistry and success, you go with it for the TEAM. — Justine (@JustineKReed) September 28, 2018

Reed also offered some Saturday night quarterbacking on some of the other issues surrounding the USA’s woes in team play by taking a swipe at Captain Jim Furyk.

Reed’s Twitter account was started in February and had only a dozen posts as of Sunday morning.

Her first Tweet had a similar tone to the ones posted Saturday night – once of defiance in defending her husband.

She was referring to his tee time at the AT&T Pro Am at Pebble Beach.