Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: What's next for Team USA after its Ryder Cup defeat

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: USA fans watch on during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

VIDEO: What's next for Team USA after its Ryder Cup defeat

2018 Ryder Cup

VIDEO: What's next for Team USA after its Ryder Cup defeat

Geoff Shackelford of Golfweek breaks down what happened to Team USA at the Ryder Cup and what lies ahead for the Americans.

The Europeans took the Cup from the U.S. with a 17.5 – 10.5 thumping, extending the American’s drought on foreign soil.

, 2018 Ryder Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home