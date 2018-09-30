Geoff Shackelford of Golfweek breaks down what happened to Team USA at the Ryder Cup and what lies ahead for the Americans.
The Europeans took the Cup from the U.S. with a 17.5 – 10.5 thumping, extending the American’s drought on foreign soil.
Geoff Shackelford of Golfweek breaks down what happened to Team USA at the Ryder Cup and what lies ahead for the Americans.
The Europeans took the Cup from the U.S. with a 17.5 – 10.5 thumping, extending the American’s drought on foreign soil.
Geoff Shackelford of Golfweek breaks down some of big winners and losers from the 2018 Ryder Cup in this video. Francesco Molinari (…)
After Team USA got routed in the Ryder Cup, Captain Jim Furyk wasn’t making any excuses for his team’s performance in (…)
Alabama did something Sunday that no Division 1 women’s golf team has ever done. The Crimson Tide completed 54 holes of the (…)
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – They filed into the winner’s press conference one by one, plucking a slender glass (…)
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tiger Woods pulled off a ridiculously impressive feat in returning from injuries to win for the (…)
Ian Poulter has no trouble showing his emotion – especially when he and his European teammates were able to capture the Ryder Cup (…)
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Le Golf National fulfilled its Ryder Cup marching orders: seat over 50,000 spectators, produce (…)
The Ryder Cup turned into a day-long celebration for Team Europe Sunday as the Americans were trounced 17.5-10.5. Here’s a look (…)
A week ago, Tiger Woods reclaimed his metaphorical spot atop the golf world by winning his first tournament in more than five years and (…)
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Hit the ball straighter? Make more putts? Have you considered snake oil? Pity the 12 American Ryder (…)
Comments