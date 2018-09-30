What Tiger Woods said after Team USA lost the Ryder Cup Sunday

A week ago, Tiger Woods reclaimed his metaphorical spot atop the golf world by winning his first tournament in more than five years and nearly grabbing the FedEx Cup in the process.

Sunday, Woods finished a terrible weekend at the Ryder Cup, losing his singles match to Jon Rahm and finishing 0-4 overall.

Here’s what he had to say afterwards:

On falling behind early and wanting one hole back:

“Yeah, you know, the tee shot 14 was big. I didn’t put it in play, and I just made the — just got the match to all-square. Made eagle at 9 and birdied 12. So it was important to get the ball in play. Didn’t do it. Made back-to-back bogeys and consequently the matched slipped into his favour.”

On his overall play:

“Well, it’s disappointing because I went 0-4, and that’s four points to the European Team. And I’m one of the contributing factors to why we lost the Cup, and it’s not a lot of fun. It’s frustrating because we came here, I thought we were all playing pretty well, and I just didn’t perform at the level that I had been playing, and just got behind early in the matches and never got back.

On his Ryder Cup experience:

“We obviously didn’t win the Cup. We didn’t execute like we had planned and wanted to. For me personally, I went 0-4. Obviously very disappointing. Those are four points that aren’t going towards our side. It’s going towards their side. To have a Ryder Cup end that way, for me personally, it doesn’t feel very good because I didn’t help my teammates earn any points. At the end of the day, we came here as a team and we win or lose, and unfortunately we lost this one.”