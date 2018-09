Ian Poulter has no trouble showing his emotion – especially when he and his European teammates were able to capture the Ryder Cup Sunday.

However, his most touching and personal moment of the weekend – at least on social media and in front of the cameras – came after play was finished.

It involved Poulter and his son, Luke.

As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today… you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️

Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018

Well said.

Something dads everywhere can appreciate, even if we’ve never won a Ryder Cup.