Ryder Cup live blog: Europe in good position early in Sunday singles

It all comes down to this.

Sunday singles is here at the 2018 Ryder Cup, with the host Europeans entering the final day holding a commanding 10-6 lead. Twice teams have come back from this four-point final-day deficit to win the Ryder Cup. Will this be a third?

Whatever happens Sunday, we’ll be there to chronicle it.

We will track each match, hole by hole, from this session as it all plays out and a winner is determined in Paris:

Match 4 – Hole No. 7: Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Tiger Woods (USA)

Woods missed a couple of good chances to square this match at Nos. 4 and 5 and now it shows how costly that was. He hits in the rough off the seventh and is forced to lay up on this par 4. He hits to 20 feet and misses the par putt. Rahm then lags his 18-foot birdie putt to within a foot and is conceded par to win the hole.

Rahm leads, 2 up thru 7

Match 6 – Hole No. 5: Ian Poulter (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson (USA)

DJ with some life! He buries a 40-footer for birdie with Poulter having just 12 feet for his. What a putt, and Poulter almost responds, but his putt catches the left half of the cup and lips out. From likely 3 down to 1 down for DJ.

Poulter leads, 1 up thru 5

DJ rolls in the long 🐦 to win the hole! #RyderCup #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/yEltr0Yt7N — PGA of America (@PGA) September 30, 2018

Match 2 – Hole No. 9: Paul Casey (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (USA)

Casey has a 10-footer for birdie on this par 5 to win the hole and he drains it dead center. He’s been nails this week.

All square thru 9

Match 5 – Hole No. 6: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Tony Finau (USA)

Fleetwood misses from short range again and Finau takes a 2-up lead, winning the last two holes with pars.

Finau leads, 2 up thru 6



Fleetwood misses another tiddler for par at the sixth to gift Finau a 2️⃣🆙 lead. Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/KFE4P5YJB0 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2018

Match 3 – Hole No. 8: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Webb Simpson (USA)

Rose putts his birdie roll off the green, but it doesn’t matter as Simpson drains a bomb from 30 feet!

Simpson leads, 3 up thru 8



Webb Simpson goes 3 up with another long putt! 💪🇺🇸#RyderCup #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/9N1IL8Gwrs — PGA of America (@PGA) September 30, 2018

Match 1 – Hole No. 11: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

Good shots into the par-3 11th. Thomas makes from 10 feet and McIlroy misses from 8 feet. Thomas now leads!

Thomas leads, 1 up thru 11



Match 8 – Hole No. 3: Sergio Garcia (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler (USA)

Garcia can’t make birdie on this par 5, but Fowler does. He comes up in the front bunker with his second and blasts beautifully to within inches for a conceded birdie and a win.

Garcia leads, 1 up thru 3

Match 1 – Hole No. 10: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

This match is getting really good. Thomas has 12 feet for birdie and sneaks it in there, walking it in in the process.

All square thru 10



Match 3 – Hole No. 7: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Webb Simpson (USA)

Rose drives it in the rough and has to pitch out. After a lengthy par putt slides by left, Rose concedes birdie to Simpson.

Simpson leads, 2 up thru 7



Match 6 – Hole No. 4: Ian Poulter (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson (USA)

Poulter and Johnson both had good birdie looks around 10-12 feet. Johnson’s putt slides by on the left while Poulter simply drains his no problem. That wins the hole on the par 4 and he’s extending the lead.

Poulter leads, 2 up thru 4

Match 5 – Hole No. 5: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Tony Finau (USA)

An up-and-down match continues as Fleetwood lips out a 4-footer for par at the par-4 fifth.

Finau leads, 1 up thru 5



Match 7 – Hole No. 3: Thorbjorn Olesen (EUR) vs. Jordan Spieth (USA)

Spieth squares the match back up with a short birdie make at the par-5 third.

All square thru 3



Match 9 – Hole No. 1: Francesco Molinari (EUR) vs. Phil Mickelson (USA)

A disastrous Ryder Cup continues for Mickelson, who lips out a 10-footer for par at the par-4 opening hole.

Molinari leads, 1 up thru 1



Match 8 – Hole No. 2: Sergio Garcia (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler (USA)

Fowler whiffs on a 4-footer for par at this one, as the ball is hit too hard and misses on the left. That was to halve the hole and this is a disastrous start.

Garcia leads, 2 up thru 2

Match 5 – Hole No. 4: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Tony Finau (USA)

Fleetwood was 2 down after two holes, but has won two straight holes, including the par-4 fourth with birdie. He also birdie the par-5 third.

All square thru 4



2 holes in: 2 Down

4 holes in: All-Square@TommyFleetwood1 is firing again! pic.twitter.com/3eFCU7kkkD — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

Match 8 – Hole No. 1: Sergio Garcia (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler (USA)

Garcia fires one in 10 feet right of the flag and wiggles in the putt on the left side of the cup to take the opening hole.

Garcia leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 8: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

“C’mon!” Thomas holes a 20-footer for birdie at the par-3 eighth and lets out a big roar.

McIlroy leads, 1 up thru 8



Match 7 – Hole No. 2: Thorbjorn Olesen (EUR) vs. Jordan Spieth (USA)

Olesen has 15 feet left for his birdie and with Spieth in for par, he sinks it for birdie to take the lead.

Olesen leads, 1 up thru 2



Match 3 – Hole No. 5: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Webb Simpson (USA)

Rose gets one back as Simpson misses a 10-footer for par left.

Simpson leads, 1 up thru 5



Match 6 – Hole No. 2: Ian Poulter (EUR) vs. Dustin Johnson (USA)

Johnson with a poor shot short and left at this par 3, and this one doesn’t come close to clearing the water. Poulter astutely follows by going right of the pin and just over the green. Johnson’s shot from drop zone finishes 20 feet right of the cup and Poulter chips 4 feet past. Johnson needed to make that bogey putt for any chance at halve, but it slides right. He concedes Poulter’s par.

Poulter leads, 1 up thru 2

Match 4 – Hole No. 3: Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Tiger Woods (USA)

Rahm finds the green in two at this par 5 while Woods comes up short and left. Woods pitches his third 10 feet short of the cup while Rahm runs his eagle putt just 2 feet by. Woods basically has to hole that putt to halve the hole with birdie and does. Rahm taps his in after to confirm the halve.

Rahm leads, 1 up thru 3

Match 2 – Hole No. 5: Paul Casey (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (USA)

Koepka fires an approach in 7 feet right of the flag and drains the left-to-right putt for birdie to win the hole. He made an 8-footer for birdie at the third to essentially halve that hole. This duo has already combined for four birdies.

Koepka leads, 1 up thru 5

Match 5 – Hole No. 2: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Tony Finau (USA)

Looks like Fleetwood is missing Molinari. He misses a 6-footer for par at the par-3 second and drops another hole.

Finau leads, 2 up thru 2



Match 3 – Hole No. 3: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Webb Simpson (USA)

Rose plays three consecutive shots at this par 5, including a chunked chip into the bunker with his third. He saves par from 8 feet, but Simpson makes birdie from 4 feet.

Simpson leads, 2 up thru 3



Match 1 – Hole No. 5: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

Big halve for McIlroy here as he makes a difficult left-to-right-breaking putt from 10 feet.

McIlroy leads, 2 up thru 5



Match 5 – Hole No. 1: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Tony Finau (USA)

Fleetwood finds bunker with his approach and then has his bunker shot roll past the hole, off the green and into the water. Finau wins with a conceded birdie.

Finau leads, 1 up thru 1



Match 1 – Hole No. 4: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

McIlroy is heating up. He makes a 10-footer for par to win the par-4 fourth and win his third straight hole.

McIlroy leads, 2 up thru 4



Match 3 – Hole No. 2: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Webb Simpson (USA)

Simpson makes a 6-footer for par while Rose misses his 3-footer for par and drops the hole.

Simpson leads, 1 up thru 2

Match 4 – Hole No. 1: Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Tiger Woods (USA)

Woods hits a pretty mediocre approach from the fairway as this one flies 40 feet past the flag. Rahm takes advantage by stuffing one in 4 feet short of the cup. Woods lags nicely to tap-in range, but Rahm rolls in the short birdie putt to win the hole.

Rahm leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 3: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

McIlroy makes a 15-footer for birdie on this par 5 while Thomas can’t get up and down from the sand, missing a 7-footer for his birdie.

McIlroy leads, 1 up thru 3



Match 2 – Hole No. 2: Paul Casey (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (USA)

What a response! Casey drains a 40-footer for birdie to get the European crowds going. Koepka has a 30-footer to halve the hole but it falls off to the right. Casey comes right back after his disaster at the first.

All square thru 2

Match 2 – Hole No. 1: Paul Casey (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (USA)

Both find the fairway, but Koepka hits a solid approach 20 feet right of the pin while Casey flails one into the right bunker. His ball half-buries and goes into a downhill lie. From there, he had nothing and going at the hole risked the ball running out and trundling all the way to the water on the other side, which is exactly what happened. That put Casey in with bogey at best and Koepka two-putted for par, so the U.S. takes this one.

Koepka leads, 1 up thru 1

Match 1 – Hole No. 2: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

Thomas finds the bunker at the par-3 second and can’t save par from 7 feet.

All square thru 2



Match 1 – Hole No. 1: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

Both players find the fairway, but McIlroy hits his approach much closer, landing his ball about 8 feet away. Thomas makes a 25-footer for birdie, though, forcing McIlroy to make. He doesn’t and Thomas wins the hole. This match is going to be good.

Thomas leads, 1 up thru 1