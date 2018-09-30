VIDEO: Patrick Reed mocks self by shushing crowd in Ryder Cup singles win

The Patrick Reed shush has come up so much in recent years that it’s already part of Ryder Cup lore.

Even in a rough week for Reed at Le Golf National, he brought out the shush multiple times. The first came in the middle of a Saturday four-balls match that he and Tiger Woods would end up losing, 4 and 3.

At the very least, it was an *interesting* application of the gesture considering it came on a short putt to halve and keep he and Woods 1 down. But hey, to each his own.

The Americans ended up losing the Ryder Cup convincingly, and it had all been well decided as Reed finished up his Sunday singles match with Tyrrell Hatton.

Reed closed out Hatton, 3 and 2, to put a nice mark on a lackluster 1-2 week. And he gave the conclusion an extra delicious touch when he mocked himself in a cheeky crowd shushing and clap after downing Hatton…

A little bit of everything from Patrick Reed. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/szp8YTsrf8 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 30, 2018

The commentary from Harmon here is over the top, but here’s a full video look at Reed’s actions:

Butch Harmon getting riled by Patrick Reed might now the best moment of this week 😂😂 #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/PjWJ43EWfG — Richard Shotton (@rshotton90) September 30, 2018

As we said, this was all done tongue in cheek. So this was a nice, humorous moment – don’t misconstrue it for some arrogant or absent-minded gesture. It was a joke.

Reed’s Captain America status took a big hit (or was entirely demolished) as he looked nothing like the guy who went 6-1-2 in the previous two Ryder Cups.

But hey, he’s still having fun in a competition where he’s made a lot of memories.