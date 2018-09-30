Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk says decision to break up Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth was 'my call'

After Team USA got routed in the Ryder Cup, Captain Jim Furyk wasn’t making any excuses for his team’s performance in its 17-5.-10.5 loss.

Jim Furyk gives his thoughts on #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/e0TFbJFJkR — PGA of America (@PGA) September 30, 2018

One of the topics raised during play over the weekend was the breakup of Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. Reed was paired with Tiger Woods during team play.

Multiple fiery posts from a Twitter feed purportedly belonging to Justine Reed, wife of Patrick Reed, tried to place blame for the breakup on Spieth. She told one person on Twitter to “ask Jordan” when responding to a post about why the team of Reed and Spieth was split Furyk. She also lashed back at media criticism of her husband’s Ryder Cup performance .

Reed and Jordan were asked if they were surprised by the decision in Team USA’s post-Ryder Cup press conference Sunday.

After looking at the other and smiling, Spieth said the duo was “involved with every decision that was made” and added that Furyk created a “player-friendly environment.”

For his part, Furyk said his plan was to get “two really good groupings” from Spieth and Reed. Spieth was paired with Justin Thomas.

“We put all four of those players out together in practice for most of the week, I think two of the three days. They were always a grouping, and I talked about it in the press room after the first day of pairings; we felt like we’ve got two really good pairings,” he said.

“Jordan and Patrick have been great in the past. I felt like, you know, whether that’s a point of contention or not, I felt like we had two great pairings out of it. So it was totally my decision and my call, and I think I had a few of you tell me that — I think someone used the word, it was a gutsy — they might have said something else, but a gutsy call or a gutsy play, but the one I thought it was the right thing to do. It was my call.”