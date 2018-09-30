WATCH Sergio Garcia get emotional as he becomes Ryder Cup all-time points leader

Of all the players in the 2018 Ryder Cup, the inclusion of Sergio Garcia may’ve been the most controversial.

The Spaniard had a difficult 2018 campaign that saw him miss seven cuts and fail to really contend aside from winning the Singapore Open in January. So when Garcia was granted a captain’s pick by European Captain Thomas Bjorn, plenty questioned the move as a choice based in past Ryder Cup glory rather than a realistic look at recent form.

Garcia entered this Ryder Cup with a career record of 19-11-7 in the biennial competition and has been a stalwart for the Euros here for two decades now. But he was really struggling with his game of late, and the argument that the pick was curious seemed valid.

A T-7 at the Portugal Masters the week before the Ryder Cup helped, but there were still questions.

Well … Garcia went out and posted a 3-1 record for the week in a dominant showing for Europe. His performance at Le Golf National included a singles win over Rickie Fowler.

And with that win, Garcia pushed himself to 25 1/2 points earned in his Ryder Cup career. That made him the all-time points leader in the Ryder Cup, surpassing Nick Faldo’s mark of 25.

Such a cool accomplishment for Garcia. And he soaked it all up in a beautiful moment Sunday…

We don’t care if you’re American, European or from elsewhere, that is such a special moment.

Congrats, Sergio!

And if he needs a pick for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, nobody is questioning a guy with a 22-12-7 record, right? Good.