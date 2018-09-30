After Team USA lost the Ryder Cup 17.5 – 10.5 Sunday, Bubba Watson took to social media to post a clip of Phil Mickelson slide-kicking a water bottle off the top of Zach Johnson’s head without Lefty’s leg touching Johnson in the process.

Mickelson, 48, demonstrated the sort of pliability that would make Tom Brady envious. Johnson was a vice captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

It was not known where or when the video was shot.

Mickelson indeed has the stuff of legend when it comes to tricks up his (pants) sleeve.

He was, however, a mere mortal at Le Golf National, going pointless in two matches. His singles loss on Sunday to Francesco Molinari 4 and 2 officially clinched the Ryder Cup for Europe.

The folks from Yahoo noticed.

Americans: We're for sure going to win the #RyderCup this year! Phil Mickelson: pic.twitter.com/HGPgzycZL9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2018

Legend? Not so much.