2018 Ryder Cup grades for Europe, U.S. teams

Now that the 2018 Ryder Cup is in the books, it’s time to grade the performances of each player and captain.

Obviously, Europe’s decisive 17.5-10.5 victory means that more Europeans will pass than Americans. Francesco Molinari, the first European ever to go 5-0 in a Ryder Cup, is undoubtedly the valedictorian. And the post-match drama on the U.S. side will cost some American players, as well.

Here are grades for all 24 players and both captains at Le Golf National near Paris:

Europe

Francesco Molinari, A+

Not only was he the first European to ever go 5-0 in a Ryder Cup, but he was just the fourth person ever to do so. He teamed with Tommy Fleetwood for all four points in the team sessions and then easily dispatched the uninspiring Phil Mickelson in singles.

Tommy Fleetwood, A-

One of the better Ryder Cup debuts in recent memory as he went 4-0 with Molinari as the moniker “Moliwood” was born. He lost convincingly to Finau in singles, but overall his week was grand.

Sergio Garcia, A-

Many questioned his inclusion as a captain’s pick, but he proved everyone wrong as he went 3-1 and became the all-time Ryder Cup points winner. He capped his week with a 2-and-1 singles win over Rickie Fowler.

Henrik Stenson, A-

Won all three of his matches, including his singles match against Bubba Watson, 5 and 4. If this is his last Ryder Cup in Europe, what a way to go out.

Rory McIlroy, B

Still has yet to sit a Ryder Cup session. He went 3-1 in the team formats before falling on the 18th hole to Justin Thomas in singles. He would’ve gotten a B+, but we still can’t get those few shots on the final hole out of our heads.

Alex Noren, B

Capped a 2-1 week with a long birdie make at the 18th hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau in the anchor singles match.

Ian Poulter, B

Mr. Ryder Cup’s return wasn’t perfect, but he still went 2-2 and took down World No. 1 Dustin Johnson in singles with a birdie on the final hole.

Justin Rose, B

Continued to be a reliable option for the Europeans, winning twice in foursomes with Stenson. His singles loss to Webb Simpson was surprising.

Paul Casey, B-

The European team missed him as he returned to go 1-1-1. His Saturday four-ball win alongside Hatton over Fowler and Dustin Johnson was his bright spot, as he birdied five of his first six holes.

Thorbjorn Olesen, B-

Played just once in the team formats, but showed up when it counted as he routed Jordan Spieth, 5 and 4, in singles.

Tyrrell Hatton, C+

Controlled his emotions better than most thought and paired nicely with Casey as they went 1-1 together. He did fall to a struggling Reed in singles, though.

Jon Rahm, C+

Lost both of his team matches, but did take down Tiger Woods in singles on the 17th hole. He should be a Ryder Cup star in the coming years.

Thomas Bjorn, A

Everyone called the U.S. team one of the best ever, but Bjorn got the most out of his team, which had five rookies. He should get another shot at being captain.

U.S.

Justin Thomas, A

Easily the top American at Le Golf National as he went 4-1 and took down McIlroy in the opening singles match to give the U.S. the first strike on Sunday. He paired nicely with Spieth, meaning that the Spieth-Patrick Reed pairing is definitely over. Thomas deserves to be the new Captain America.

Tony Finau, B

Strong rookie debut and the only captain’s pick to earn points as he went 2-1, including posting a 6-and-4 singles victory over Fleetwood, who was previously 4-0. Would love to see him on another Ryder Cup team.

Webb Simpson, B

Answered his doubters with a nice showing in Paris. He went 2-1 and took down Rose in a hard-fought singles match. Like Finau, Simpson should’ve played more as he was one of the few players hitting fairways and making putts.

Jordan Spieth, B-

Yes, Spieth earned three points and went 3-2. But he also got waxed in singles by Olesen, who had played just one session. He had a brilliant start Friday, but by Saturday it looked like Thomas was doing most of the work.

Brooks Koepka, C

Won his opening four-ball match alongside Finau, but didn’t win again. He halved his match against Casey in singles, which gave him 1.5 points, shockingly good for fifth on the team.

Dustin Johnson, D+

When the World No. 1 earns just a single point, it’s hard to give him a passing grade. He showed some fight in a 2 down loss to Poulter in singles where he made some long putts, but he also played all five sessions and had only one point to show for it. Perhaps he needed to partner with Koepka more.

Rickie Fowler, D+

Started strong alongside Johnson in a 3-and-2 win over McIlroy and Olesen. But by the end of things, it seemed as if he was hitting every shot in the water or rough. He also earned just a single point.

Bubba Watson, D

Went from laughing at missed putts to winning an afternoon foursomes match alongside Simpson to getting routed by Stenson in singles. He still has never won a Ryder Cup singles match.

Patrick Reed, D-

Won his singles match against Hatton, but struggled mightily in two four-ball matches alongside Tiger Woods. Also, the post-match criticism of Spieth and Furyk was unnecessary, regardless of whether he was right or not.

Bryson DeChambeau, D-

Didn’t earn a point in his Ryder Cup debut, but he also played just three matches, two paired with either Phil Mickelson or Woods. He battled in singles before losing to Noren on the final hole.

Tiger Woods, F

Went 0-4 and never got to the 18th hole in any of his matches. Was drubbed twice on Saturday by Moliwood and never led against Rahm in singles. Still, 2018 will be a year to remember for Woods.

Phil Mickelson, F

Sat out all day Saturday and played just two matches, losing both of them and winning just six total holes. Should be his final Ryder Cup after this performance.

Jim Furyk, F

Not only did his pairings and captain’s picks under-perform, but his post-match comments showed that he had few regrets – if any. Also, his role in the Reed-Spieth debacle hurts his grade.