Alabama moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the second poll of the 2018-19 season, as the Preseason rankings were announced on Sept. 4.
University of Alabama took over the No. 1 spot in Division I, receiving 12 first-place votes, while UCLA dropped to No. 2 with eight first-place votes. After ranking No. 25 in the preseason, Vanderbilt University shot to the No. 3 spot, receiving a first-place vote in the process, while the University of Southern California moved up two spots to No. 4. University of Florida received one first-place vote, jumping to the No. 5 spot after opening the season at No. 12.
In Division II, University of Indianapolis remains as a unanimous No. 1, while Dallas Baptist University moved up one slot to No. 2. Nova Southeastern falls one spot to No. 3, while Barry University and Florida Southern College held steady at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.
Carleton College and Washington University in St. Louis shot up the Division III rankings after opening the season at No. 9 and No. 8, respectively, tying for the No. 1 spot with a combined eight first-place votes. George Fox University held steady at No. 3 with two first-place votes, while Williams College received one first-place vote to drop to No. 4 after opening the season tied at No. 1. The No. 5 slot belongs to DePauw University, who jumped up six spots.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|University of Alabama (12)
|535
|2
|UCLA (8)
|525
|3
|Vanderbilt University (1)
|463
|4
|University of Southern California
|455
|5
|University of Florida (1)
|450
|6
|University of Texas
|406
|7
|University of Arkansas
|402
|8
|Duke University
|398
|9
|Arizona State University
|335
|10
|University of Virginia
|333
|11
|Furman University
|302
|12
|Wake Forest University
|294
|13
|Kent State University
|277
|14
|Florida State University
|230
|15
|University of Arizona
|195
|16
|Stanford University
|193
|17
|University of South Carolina
|144
|18
|University of Georgia
|141
|19
|Michigan State University
|123
|20
|Auburn University
|120
|21
|Northwestern University
|112
|22
|Clemson University
|104
|23
|Pepperdine University
|95
|24
|University of Illinois
|90
|25
|Campbell University
|84
Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State University (76); University of Washington (55); Baylor University (46); University of Miami (32); Oklahoma State University (19); University of Central Arkansas (18); College of Charleston (16); University of Oklahoma (14); San Diego State University (11); Old Dominion University (9); Texas Tech University (9); The Ohio State University (9); University of North Carolina (9); Virginia Tech (7); University of Louisville (5); Penn State University (3); University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2); East Carolina University (1); Iowa State University (1); University of Denver (1); University of Houston (1)
Division II
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|University of Indianapolis (13)
|300
|2
|Dallas Baptist University
|285
|3
|Nova Southeastern University
|270
|4
|Barry University
|237
|T5
|Florida Southern College
|216
|T5
|West Texas A&M University
|216
|7
|Saint Leo University
|215
|8
|Lynn University
|179
|9
|Grand Valley State University
|175
|10
|Arkansas Tech University
|174
|11
|Lee University
|157
|12
|Rollins College
|148
|13
|St. Mary’s University (Texas)
|141
|14
|Flagler College
|136
|15
|St. Edward’s University
|125
|16
|University of Missouri-St. Louis
|123
|17
|University of Findlay
|118
|18
|Tarleton State
|113
|19
|Limestone College
|86
|20
|Wingate University
|65
|21
|Oklahoma Christian University
|50
|22
|Florida Institute of Technology
|47
|23
|Midwestern State University
|44
|24
|Southwestern Oklahoma State University
|40
|25
|Lenoir Rhyne University
|32
Others Receiving Votes: Western Washington University (31); California State University, Monterey Bay (27); University of Central Oklahoma (24); University of North Georgia (22); Northeastern State University (20); University of West Georgia (20); Augustana University (South Dakota) (12); Carson-Newman University (8); Dixie State University (7); Lindenwood University (5); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (4); University of Arkansas Fort Smith (3); University of West Florida (3)
Division III
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|T1
|Carleton College (3)
|290
|T1
|Washington University in St. Louis (5)
|290
|3
|George Fox University (2)
|277
|4
|Williams College (1)
|244
|5
|DePauw University
|231
|6
|Rhodes College
|230
|7
|New York University
|216
|8
|Grinnell College
|208
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (2)
|201
|10
|Berry College
|188
|11
|Pomona/Pitzer
|182
|12
|Methodist University
|177
|13
|Amherst College
|162
|14
|University of Redlands
|136
|15
|Washington and Lee University
|126
|16
|Carnegie Mellon University
|112
|17
|Sewanee: The University of the South
|80
|18
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|78
|19
|Whitman College
|70
|20
|Transylvania University
|68
|21
|Birmingham Southern College
|59
|22
|Wittenberg University
|55
|23
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|53
|24
|Huntingdon College
|52
|25
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|48
Others Receiving Votes: University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (44); Middlebury College (39); University of Wisconsin-Stout (39); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (36); Southwestern University (30); California Lutheran University (29); Oglethorpe University (25); Trinity University (Texas) (23); College of Saint Benedict (20); Occidental College (20); Saint Mary’s College (IN)(13); Whitworth University (13); Mount Holyoke College (12); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (12); Piedmont College (11); Wartburg College (10); Arcadia University (8); Central College (3); St. Catherine University (2); Bridgewater College (1); Centre College (1); Vassar College (1)
