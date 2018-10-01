Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Alabama moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

Alabama moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

Alabama moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the second poll of the 2018-19 season, as the Preseason rankings were announced on Sept. 4.

University of Alabama took over the No. 1 spot in Division I, receiving 12 first-place votes, while UCLA dropped to No. 2 with eight first-place votes. After ranking No. 25 in the preseason, Vanderbilt University shot to the No. 3 spot, receiving a first-place vote in the process, while the University of Southern California moved up two spots to No. 4. University of Florida received one first-place vote, jumping to the No. 5 spot after opening the season at No. 12.

In Division II, University of Indianapolis remains as a unanimous No. 1, while Dallas Baptist University moved up one slot to No. 2. Nova Southeastern falls one spot to No. 3, while Barry University and Florida Southern College held steady at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

Carleton College and Washington University in St. Louis shot up the Division III rankings after opening the season at No. 9 and No. 8, respectively, tying for the No. 1 spot with a combined eight first-place votes. George Fox University held steady at No. 3 with two first-place votes, while Williams College received one first-place vote to drop to No. 4 after opening the season tied at No. 1.  The No. 5 slot belongs to DePauw University, who jumped up six spots.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 University of Alabama (12) 535
2 UCLA (8) 525
3 Vanderbilt University (1) 463
4 University of Southern California 455
5 University of Florida (1) 450
6 University of Texas 406
7 University of Arkansas 402
8 Duke University 398
9 Arizona State University 335
10 University of Virginia 333
11 Furman University 302
12 Wake Forest University 294
13 Kent State University 277
14 Florida State University 230
15 University of Arizona 195
16 Stanford University 193
17 University of South Carolina 144
18 University of Georgia 141
19 Michigan State University 123
20 Auburn University 120
21 Northwestern University 112
22 Clemson University 104
23 Pepperdine University 95
24 University of Illinois 90
25 Campbell University 84

Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State University (76); University of Washington (55); Baylor University (46); University of Miami (32); Oklahoma State University (19); University of Central Arkansas (18);  College of Charleston (16);  University of Oklahoma (14); San Diego State University (11); Old Dominion University (9); Texas Tech University (9); The Ohio State University (9); University of North Carolina (9); Virginia Tech (7); University of Louisville (5); Penn State University (3); University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2); East Carolina University (1); Iowa State University (1); University of Denver (1); University of Houston (1)

Division II

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 University of Indianapolis (13) 300
2 Dallas Baptist University 285
3 Nova Southeastern University 270
4 Barry University 237
T5 Florida Southern College 216
T5 West Texas A&M University 216
7 Saint Leo University 215
8 Lynn University 179
9 Grand Valley State University 175
10 Arkansas Tech University 174
11 Lee University 157
12 Rollins College 148
13 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 141
14 Flagler College 136
15 St. Edward’s University 125
16 University of Missouri-St. Louis 123
17 University of Findlay 118
18 Tarleton State 113
19 Limestone College 86
20 Wingate University 65
21 Oklahoma Christian University 50
22 Florida Institute of Technology 47
23 Midwestern State University 44
24 Southwestern Oklahoma State University 40
25 Lenoir Rhyne University 32

Others Receiving Votes: Western Washington University (31);  California State University, Monterey Bay (27);  University of Central Oklahoma (24);  University of North Georgia (22);  Northeastern State University (20);  University of West Georgia (20);  Augustana University (South Dakota) (12);  Carson-Newman University (8); Dixie State University (7);  Lindenwood University (5); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (4);  University of Arkansas Fort Smith (3);  University of West Florida (3)

Division III

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
T1 Carleton College (3) 290
T1 Washington University in St. Louis (5) 290
3 George Fox University (2) 277
4 Williams College (1) 244
5 DePauw University 231
6 Rhodes College 230
7 New York University 216
8 Grinnell College 208
9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (2) 201
10 Berry College 188
11 Pomona/Pitzer 182
12 Methodist University 177
13 Amherst College 162
14 University of Redlands 136
15 Washington and Lee University 126
16 Carnegie Mellon University 112
17 Sewanee: The University of the South 80
18 Gustavus Adolphus College 78
19 Whitman College 70
20 Transylvania University 68
21 Birmingham Southern College 59
22 Wittenberg University 55
23 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 53
24 Huntingdon College 52
25 Illinois Wesleyan University 48

Others Receiving Votes: University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (44);  Middlebury College (39); University of Wisconsin-Stout (39); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (36); Southwestern University (30); California Lutheran University (29); Oglethorpe University (25); Trinity University (Texas) (23);  College of Saint Benedict (20); Occidental College (20); Saint Mary’s College (IN)(13); Whitworth University (13);  Mount Holyoke College (12); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (12); Piedmont College (11); Wartburg College (10); Arcadia University (8); Central College (3); St. Catherine University (2); Bridgewater College (1);  Centre College (1); Vassar College (1)

