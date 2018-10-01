Alabama moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the second poll of the 2018-19 season, as the Preseason rankings were announced on Sept. 4.

University of Alabama took over the No. 1 spot in Division I, receiving 12 first-place votes, while UCLA dropped to No. 2 with eight first-place votes. After ranking No. 25 in the preseason, Vanderbilt University shot to the No. 3 spot, receiving a first-place vote in the process, while the University of Southern California moved up two spots to No. 4. University of Florida received one first-place vote, jumping to the No. 5 spot after opening the season at No. 12.

In Division II, University of Indianapolis remains as a unanimous No. 1, while Dallas Baptist University moved up one slot to No. 2. Nova Southeastern falls one spot to No. 3, while Barry University and Florida Southern College held steady at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

Carleton College and Washington University in St. Louis shot up the Division III rankings after opening the season at No. 9 and No. 8, respectively, tying for the No. 1 spot with a combined eight first-place votes. George Fox University held steady at No. 3 with two first-place votes, while Williams College received one first-place vote to drop to No. 4 after opening the season tied at No. 1. The No. 5 slot belongs to DePauw University, who jumped up six spots.

Division I



Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 University of Alabama (12) 535 2 UCLA (8) 525 3 Vanderbilt University (1) 463 4 University of Southern California 455 5 University of Florida (1) 450 6 University of Texas 406 7 University of Arkansas 402 8 Duke University 398 9 Arizona State University 335 10 University of Virginia 333 11 Furman University 302 12 Wake Forest University 294 13 Kent State University 277 14 Florida State University 230 15 University of Arizona 195 16 Stanford University 193 17 University of South Carolina 144 18 University of Georgia 141 19 Michigan State University 123 20 Auburn University 120 21 Northwestern University 112 22 Clemson University 104 23 Pepperdine University 95 24 University of Illinois 90 25 Campbell University 84

Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State University (76); University of Washington (55); Baylor University (46); University of Miami (32); Oklahoma State University (19); University of Central Arkansas (18); College of Charleston (16); University of Oklahoma (14); San Diego State University (11); Old Dominion University (9); Texas Tech University (9); The Ohio State University (9); University of North Carolina (9); Virginia Tech (7); University of Louisville (5); Penn State University (3); University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2); East Carolina University (1); Iowa State University (1); University of Denver (1); University of Houston (1)

Division II



Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 University of Indianapolis (13) 300 2 Dallas Baptist University 285 3 Nova Southeastern University 270 4 Barry University 237 T5 Florida Southern College 216 T5 West Texas A&M University 216 7 Saint Leo University 215 8 Lynn University 179 9 Grand Valley State University 175 10 Arkansas Tech University 174 11 Lee University 157 12 Rollins College 148 13 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 141 14 Flagler College 136 15 St. Edward’s University 125 16 University of Missouri-St. Louis 123 17 University of Findlay 118 18 Tarleton State 113 19 Limestone College 86 20 Wingate University 65 21 Oklahoma Christian University 50 22 Florida Institute of Technology 47 23 Midwestern State University 44 24 Southwestern Oklahoma State University 40 25 Lenoir Rhyne University 32

Others Receiving Votes: Western Washington University (31); California State University, Monterey Bay (27); University of Central Oklahoma (24); University of North Georgia (22); Northeastern State University (20); University of West Georgia (20); Augustana University (South Dakota) (12); Carson-Newman University (8); Dixie State University (7); Lindenwood University (5); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (4); University of Arkansas Fort Smith (3); University of West Florida (3)

Division III



Rank University (First Place Votes) Points T1 Carleton College (3) 290 T1 Washington University in St. Louis (5) 290 3 George Fox University (2) 277 4 Williams College (1) 244 5 DePauw University 231 6 Rhodes College 230 7 New York University 216 8 Grinnell College 208 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (2) 201 10 Berry College 188 11 Pomona/Pitzer 182 12 Methodist University 177 13 Amherst College 162 14 University of Redlands 136 15 Washington and Lee University 126 16 Carnegie Mellon University 112 17 Sewanee: The University of the South 80 18 Gustavus Adolphus College 78 19 Whitman College 70 20 Transylvania University 68 21 Birmingham Southern College 59 22 Wittenberg University 55 23 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 53 24 Huntingdon College 52 25 Illinois Wesleyan University 48

Others Receiving Votes: University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (44); Middlebury College (39); University of Wisconsin-Stout (39); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (36); Southwestern University (30); California Lutheran University (29); Oglethorpe University (25); Trinity University (Texas) (23); College of Saint Benedict (20); Occidental College (20); Saint Mary’s College (IN)(13); Whitworth University (13); Mount Holyoke College (12); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (12); Piedmont College (11); Wartburg College (10); Arcadia University (8); Central College (3); St. Catherine University (2); Bridgewater College (1); Centre College (1); Vassar College (1)