Justin Thomas offers thanks and congratulations to Europe via Twitter

Maybe we have our new “Captain America?”

Not only did Justin Thomas go 4-1 in Ryder Cup play for Team USA, he posted a multi-frame message on Twitter Monday expressing a sentiment and tone that has been sorely been lacking among some on the American side since the 17.5-10.5 defeat.

Thomas thanked the fans in France, Captain Jim Furyk and congratulated Team Europe for its victory.

“Back in the states! What an unbelievable experience at @RyderCup. there is truly no event or atmosphere that can compare to that first tee. Electric and loud doesn’t come close to putting it into words. The chants were awesome…” he began in a four-part post.

“….To the fans and people in France, y’all were amazing. So loud, supportive, and classy to both the Europeans and US team. They are what makes the @RyderCup.so special…”

“…a big thank you to Captain @jimfuryk and his wife Tabitha for everything all week. They were amazing! I would play for Cap any day of the year and we all had and continue to have faith in the decisions he made for the team. We just didn’t execute…”

“….and finally, congrats to @RyderCupEurope on the win. They played phenomenally and made some amazing, clutch shots and putts when they needed them most. Safe to say this made me hungrier and more ready than ever for 2020 # GoUSA”

It should not be newsworthy when someone on the losing side congratulates the winners without reservation or qualification. But, alas, this is 2018.

Kudos to Thomas.