Patrick Reed slams Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk in post-Ryder Cup interview

“Captain America’s” shield was shattered at the Ryder Cup and it may take a while for Patrick Reed to put all the pieces together again.

The Patrick Reed-Justine Reed-Jordan Spieth-Jim Furyk saga took another hard turn an hour after Reed departed Le Golf National.

Reed tore into his Ryder Cup teammates and slammed Furyk’s decision to break up the partnership he shared with Jordan Spieth and intimated, as did his wife over the weekend, that the breakup was on Spieth.

“Captain America” continued his transformation into “Mr. Unpopularity.”

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told Karen Crouse of the New York Times Sunday night. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Justine Reed expressed similar sentiments on Twitter over the weekend, telling one person on Twitter to “ask Jordan” when he lamented the Spieth-Reed breakup.

Reed and Spieth practiced together last week and their pairing seemed all but a given heading into the Cup.

Reed’s remarks to the Times were in sharp contrast to what Reed said when the issue was raised in the post-Ryder Cup press conference – which was nothing. Spieth answered the breakup question diplomatically at the press conference before Furyk stepped in to spare his player from an awkward moment.

Furyk said he broke up the duo in an effort to make two winning teams out of one.

Reed called that moment “B.S.”

“I was looking at (Jordan) like I was about to light the room up like Phil in ’14,” Reed told the Times. He added, “Every day, I saw ‘Leave your egos at the door. They (the Europeans) do that better than us.”

The team of Spieth and Justin Thomas gave the Americans two desperately needed points on Saturday by winning in foursomes and four-ball play. Reed and Tiger Woods, a man Reed has long considered an athletic idol, turned in a disastrous performance, losing 3 and 1 Friday morning and preventing the USA from taking a 4-0 morning sweep.

Reed and Woods also lost their Saturday morning session. He would eventually sit out in the afternoon, missing two of the four team sessions.

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” Reed said.

At Bay Hill earlier this year, Reed cited Spieth when he did not receive a favorable ruling from officials.

Reed found himself in trouble behind Bay Hill’s par-4 11th green Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He wanted a free drop because TV tower cables were allegedly obstructing his stance or play from his position in an area of trees. The rules official there did not see it that way. The official disagreed with Reed’s assessment, meaning no free relief.

That did not sit well with Reed, who got in a discussion with the official and at one point quipped, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.”

“Captain America” would not be proud.