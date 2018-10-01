Ryder Cup pillow talk: Fleetwood gives Molinari 'five out of five' in morning-after video

The hangover in Europe will probably last deep into the week after its dominant win over Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

The bromantic pillow talk between Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari – dubbed Molliwood during the Ryder Cup – was “caught” on video Monday.

The video – via Ryder Cup Europe – shows the two waking up together while Molinari is clutching the Ryder Cup.

Molinari, who won the British Open, was holding the trophy after going 5-0. That was the most wins for a European player in a single Ryder Cup.

“How good was that for you?” Fleetwood asks Molinari.

“Four out of four,” Molinari responds.

“I’d give you five out of five, Frankie,” Fleetwood ads.

And the dominance of Team Europe continues.