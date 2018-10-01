Sagarin stats: Why Justin Rose has an argument for Player of the Year

Brooks Koepka is considered the front-runner to win this season’s PGA Tour Player of the Year award, mainly because of his major victories at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

But there are several other contenders, including: three-time winners Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson; FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose; and Tiger Woods, who won the Tour Championship to cap an impressive comeback season.

And Koepka doesn’t even have the best head-to-head record among the group of seven names previously mentioned. According to the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, Rose is 49-26 against the other six this season. Koepka is fourth in terms of winning percentage.

While Koepka probably will still win the award, the following chart is just some food for thought: