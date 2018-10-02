Adidas Golf brings the heat with 4ORGED golf shoes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The goal for Adidas Golf in designing its latest shoe was to provide extra stability during the golf swing.

One way to achieve that is to add material in spots where more support is needed. But this also adds weight. Instead, Adidas used a new technique called forging.

After collecting data for how weight shifts in the feet during the swing, Adidas shoemakers used heat to harden the material of the shoe in spots where more lateral support is needed. This avoided extra weight and even added an element of creative design to the shoe.

The result: the 4ORGED and 4ORGED S golf shoes.

“Anytime we can keep a shoe lighter without sacrificing the technology golfers need to play their best is a huge win,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf. “The forging process is so efficient. It’s just another piece that make this such a high-performing shoe, which is what golfers expect from us.”

The 4ORGED, which includes models for men and women, is the spiked version of the new shoe. It features Boost cushioning and Climastorm waterproof protection. It is available for $140 and comes in two colorways for men and three for women.

The 4ORGED S is a spikeless version and features all the same benefits as the 4FORGED but with a spikeless outsole. It comes in three colors for men and is available for $130. Justin Rose wore a custom version of these shoes during the 2018 Ryder Cup.