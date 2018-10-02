Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka reportedly almost come to blows; Koepka's agent refutes story

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka nearly came to blows Sunday night following the American’s Ryder Cup loss to Europe, according to multiple reports. But Koepka’s representation has denied those reports, saying the story was made up.

Per the The Telegraph – and also reported by Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte – Johnson and Koepka were together in the European team room at Le Golf National when they started arguing. The cause of the altercation was unknown, but the two had to be separated. There were several witnesses.

The quarrel is surprising considering Johnson and Koepka are close friends. They are both coached by a Harmon, Johnson by Butch and Koepka by Butch’s son, Claude Harmon III. They also share a trainer in Joey Diovisalvi, who is based in Jupiter, Fla., where the two golfers both live. The morning of Koepka’s PGA Championship victory at Bellerive, he and Johnson worked out together.

At the Ryder Cup, Johnson and Koepka paired just once, losing their Saturday afternoon foursomes match to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

Johnson and Koepka have yet to comment on the matter, but Koepka’s agent, Blake Smith, did provide comment, refuting the story.

“From what I gather I believe someone made this story up,” Smith told Golf Digest. “Nothing to report on our end.”

Golf Digest also reported that a source revealed that Johnson’s fiancee Paulina Gretzky and Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims were also involved.