Trying to make sense of the senseless Patrick Reed-Team USA saga

Patrick Reed’s comments to Karen Crouse of the New York Times where “Captain America” takes flight and probably crashes his prospects for ever again getting paired with anyone who can tolerate him have rattled are worth another look.

Here are few thoughts on the ramifications of this spectacular torpedoing of all Task Force and “Captain America” glory.

Goodbye Spieth pairings

By stating that Jordan Spieth “obviously” didn’t want to play with him, Reed killed any chances of a future pairing with Spieth who “obviously” just preferred a coupling with longtime buddy Justin Thomas. Reed should not be surprised since several pundits projected this happening in part because of Spieth’s so-so 2018 and not needing to be subjected to the bizarro dynamic that has made the Reed-Spieth duo work in past Cups. But more enjoyable in this part of the Reed detonation is his conclusion that he’s not fun to play with for Spieth. Yet in no way did he suggest, at least as quoted by Crouse, that this might prompt reflection on how he approaches, say, life?

Insulting Tiger

Reed bluntly stated that Tiger Woods was his second choice as a partner. Take that, one of the two greatest players of all time! Sure, Patrick drove into the 7th hole chalets somewhere in the South of France and donated other balls to Le Golf National’s hazards. And sure, Tiger Woods took him on when he could have his pick of partners. And sure, Jim Furyk put them out in four-balls twice before finally breaking up the duo Saturday afternoon following two losses, but don’t openly tell the world Tiger Woods is your second choice.

Task Force Exposure

Suggesting Jim Furyk didn’t consult you while the team professed the open book nature of the process, could suggest the old boys vibe of the Task Force did play favorites. This is also a reminder that whoever was in the cool kids club didn’t make very shrewd decisions. So while Patrick feels left out of the process, this could also just highlight that he wears headphones way too much and isn’t the easiest lad to approach. Particularly with wife Justine in the wings and pounding out conspiracy-theory driven line drives on Twitter.

Irony needs to become part of Patrick Reed’s life

At the end of Crouse’s piece, Reed notes the “Leave your egos at the door” posting on team room walls, then compliments the Europeans for doing so better than the United States. But he seems oblivious to his massive ego entitling him to pairings and opportunities that did not happen this time around when he left his golf swing behind the team room doors.