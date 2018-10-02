Golfers who won at least $1 million during 2017-18 PGA Tour season

Here is a breakdown of the 114 golfers who won at least $1 million on the PGA Tour during the 2017-18 season. They are listed with the number of tournaments played, their number of victories and money won.
2017-18 $1M+ PGA Tour Winners
|MONEY RANKING
|NAME
|1
|Justin Thomas
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|Justin Rose
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|6
|Bubba Watson
|7
|Tony Finau
|8
|Tiger Woods
|9
|Webb Simpson
|10
|Jason Day
|11
|Francesco Molinari
|12
|Patrick Reed
|13
|Phil Mickelson
|14
|Rory McIlroy
|15
|Billy Horschel
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|17
|Keegan Bradley
|18
|Xander Schauffele
|19
|Jon Rahm
|20
|Patrick Cantlay
|21
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|Kyle Stanley
|23
|Marc Leishman
|24
|Paul Casey
|25
|Cameron Smith
|26
|Kevin Na
|27
|Patton Kizzire
|28
|Aaron Wise
|29
|Gary Woodland
|30
|Kevin Kisner
|31
|Pat Perez
|32
|Jordan Spieth
|33
|Chesson Hadley
|34
|Brian Harman
|35
|Ian Poulter
|36
|Luke List
|37
|Chez Reavie
|38
|Alex Noren
|39
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40
|Henrik Stenson
|41
|Andrew Landry
|42
|Byeong Hun An
|43
|Emiliano Grillo
|44
|Ryan Armour
|45
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|46
|Beau Hossler
|47
|Brandt Snedeker
|48
|Austin Cook
|49
|Andrew Putnam
|50
|Brendan Steele
|51
|Si Woo Kim
|52
|Adam Scott
|53
|Charles Howell III
|54
|Brian Gay
|55
|Jimmy Walker
|56
|Ryan Moore
|57
|J.J. Spaun
|58
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|59
|Zach Johnson
|60
|Tyrrell Hatton
|61
|Adam Hadwin
|62
|Whee Kim
|63
|Stewart Cink
|64
|Scott Piercy
|65
|C.T. Pan
|66
|Chris Kirk
|67
|Peter Uihlein
|68
|Jason Kokrak
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70
|Daniel Berger
|71
|Matt Kuchar
|72
|Charl Schwartzel
|73
|Abraham Ancer
|74
|Keith Mitchell
|75
|Kevin Chappell
|76
|J.B. Holmes
|77
|Branden Grace
|78
|Kevin Streelman
|79
|Russell Henley
|80
|Jason Dufner
|81
|Kelly Kraft
|82
|Ryan Palmer
|83
|Joel Dahmen
|84
|Satoshi Kodaira
|85
|Brice Garnett
|86
|Anirban Lahiri
|87
|Russell Knox
|88
|Nick Watney
|89
|Charley Hoffman
|90
|James Hahn
|91
|Michael Kim
|92
|Kevin Tway
|93
|Jamie Lovemark
|94
|Tom Hoge
|95
|Troy Merritt
|96
|Ollie Schniederjans
|97
|Patrick Rodgers
|98
|Danny Lee
|99
|Sung Kang
|100
|Harold Varner III
|101
|Alex Cejka
|102
|Trey Mullinax
|103
|Bronson Burgoon
|104
|Brandon Harkins
|105
|Scott Stallings
|106
|Jhonattan Vegas
|107
|Rory Sabbatini
|108
|Sean O’Hair
|109
|Brian Stuard
|110
|Richy Werenski
|111
|Scott Brown
|112
|Grayson Murray
|113
|Sam Ryder
|114
|Martin Laird
