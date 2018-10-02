Golfers who won at least $1 million during 2017-18 PGA Tour season

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Here is a breakdown of the 114 golfers who won at least $1 million on the PGA Tour during the 2017-18 season. They are listed with the number of tournaments played, their number of victories and money won.

MONEY RANKING NAME EVENTS MONEY WON 2017-18 WINS
1 Justin Thomas 23 $8,694,821 3
2 Dustin Johnson 20 $8,457,352 3
3 Justin Rose 18 $8,130,678 2
4 Bryson DeChambeau 26 $8,094,489 3
5 Brooks Koepka 17 $7,094,047 2
6 Bubba Watson 24 $5,793,748 3
7 Tony Finau 28 $5,620,138
8 Tiger Woods 18 $5,443,841 1
9 Webb Simpson 26 $5,376,417 1
10 Jason Day 20 $5,087,461 2
11 Francesco Molinari 20 $5,065,842 2
12 Patrick Reed 26 $5,006,267 1
13 Phil Mickelson 24 $4,595,187 1
14 Rory McIlroy 18 $4,410,296 1
15 Billy Horschel 27 $4,315,200 1
16 Rickie Fowler 20 $4,235,237
17 Keegan Bradley 27 $4,069,464 1
18 Xander Schauffele 27 $4,047,538
19 Jon Rahm 20 $3,992,678 1
20 Patrick Cantlay 23 $3,963,962 1
21 Tommy Fleetwood 19 $3,935,147
22 Kyle Stanley 26 $3,916,001
23 Marc Leishman 25 $3,771,221
24 Paul Casey 20 $3,641,771 1
25 Cameron Smith 24 $3,622,607
26 Kevin Na 26 $3,578,316 1
27 Patton Kizzire 29 $3,541,151 2
28 Aaron Wise 29 $3,486,407 1
29 Gary Woodland 27 $3,108,907 1
30 Kevin Kisner 25 $2,972,285
31 Pat Perez 23 $2,962,641 1
32 Jordan Spieth 23 $2,793,536
33 Chesson Hadley 30 $2,768,863
34 Brian Harman 25 $2,733,463
35 Ian Poulter 20 $2,714,450 1
36 Luke List 29 $2,710,736
37 Chez Reavie 28 $2,700,018
38 Alex Noren 18 $2,699,150
39 Hideki Matsuyama 21 $2,687,477
40 Henrik Stenson 16 $2,680,487
41 Andrew Landry 27 $2,642,179 1
42 Byeong Hun An 24 $2,599,264
43 Emiliano Grillo 25 $2,493,163
44 Ryan Armour 32 $2,485,203 1
45 Rafa Cabrera Bello 20 $2,449,869
46 Beau Hossler 28 $2,449,707
47 Brandt Snedeker 25 $2,448,970 1
48 Austin Cook 29 $2,448,920 1
49 Andrew Putnam 28 $2,387,382 1
50 Brendan Steele 22 $2,291,128 1
51 Si Woo Kim 31 $2,276,114
52 Adam Scott 21 $2,237,641
53 Charles Howell III 28 $2,179,725
54 Brian Gay 30 $2,152,501
55 Jimmy Walker 23 $2,027,312
56 Ryan Moore 22 $1,986,608
57 J.J. Spaun 27 $1,978,906
58 Ted Potter, Jr. 28 $1,976,198 1
59 Zach Johnson 25 $1,957,635
60 Tyrrell Hatton 16 $1,943,360
61 Adam Hadwin 25 $1,932,488
62 Whee Kim 30 $1,920,340
63 Stewart Cink 25 $1,887,208
64 Scott Piercy 26 $1,882,337 1
65 C.T. Pan 30 $1,881,787
66 Chris Kirk 29 $1,824,111
67 Peter Uihlein 26 $1,797,715
68 Jason Kokrak 29 $1,794,431
69 Louis Oosthuizen 17 $1,731,493
70 Daniel Berger 23 $1,721,763
71 Matt Kuchar 24 $1,720,097
72 Charl Schwartzel 20 $1,710,179
73 Abraham Ancer 30 $1,676,695
74 Keith Mitchell 29 $1,641,260
75 Kevin Chappell 23 $1,608,338
76 J.B. Holmes 24 $1,595,942
77 Branden Grace 18 $1,529,289
78 Kevin Streelman 27 $1,523,642
79 Russell Henley 23 $1,516,438
80 Jason Dufner 22 $1,497,655
81 Kelly Kraft 31 $1,496,253
82 Ryan Palmer 22 $1,484,445
83 Joel Dahmen 28 $1,476,838
84 Satoshi Kodaira 18 $1,471,462 1
85 Brice Garnett 30 $1,466,224 1
86 Anirban Lahiri 24 $1,441,205
87 Russell Knox 27 $1,424,030
88 Nick Watney 26 $1,402,833
89 Charley Hoffman 25 $1,400,637
90 James Hahn 26 $1,386,301
91 Michael Kim 27 $1,379,736 1
92 Kevin Tway 31 $1,379,544
93 Jamie Lovemark 26 $1,377,286
94 Tom Hoge 31 $1,358,542
95 Troy Merritt 27 $1,326,989 1
96 Ollie Schniederjans 27 $1,303,610
97 Patrick Rodgers 30 $1,287,040
98 Danny Lee 30 $1,269,386
99 Sung Kang 29 $1,243,309
100 Harold Varner III 27 $1,223,064
101 Alex Cejka 24 $1,198,541
102 Trey Mullinax 24 $1,184,245
103 Bronson Burgoon 24 $1,179,616
104 Brandon Harkins 30 $1,148,115
105 Scott Stallings 30 $1,147,573
106 Jhonattan Vegas 27 $1,137,444
107 Rory Sabbatini 27 $1,126,057
108 Sean O’Hair 22 $1,104,865
109 Brian Stuard 32 $1,089,763
110 Richy Werenski 32 $1,081,283
111 Scott Brown 32 $1,076,678
112 Grayson Murray 22 $1,056,628
113 Sam Ryder 26 $1,046,166
114 Martin Laird 22 $1,017,580

