Goosen, Pavin among World Golf Hall of Fame 2019 finalists

The World Golf Hall of Fame released Tuesday its 15 finalists who will be considered for induction in 2019.

Two-time major champion Retief Goosen along with major champions Corey Pavin and Hal Sutton headline the male finalists while Dottie Pepper and Jan Stephenson are among five female finalists. Peggy Kirk Bell, Billy Payne and Dennis Walters are up for Lifetime Achievement enshrinement.

Here is the full list:

Male competitor: Retief Goosen, Graham Marsh, Corey Pavin, Hal Sutton

Female competitor: Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer, Dottie Pepper, Jan Stephenson

Lifetime achievement: Peggy Kirk Bell, Billy Payne, Dennis Walters

Veterans: Jim Ferrier, Catherine Lacoste, Calvin Peete