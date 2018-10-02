Spectator loses vision after being hit by errant Brooks Koepka tee ball

A female spectator who was hit by Brooks Koepka’s tee ball at the Ryder Cup has lost vision in her right eye, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Corine Remande, 49, was watching the action Saturday at Le Golf National near Paris when Koepka’s errant drive at the par-4 sixth hole struck her in the face. Remande said that the force of the impact caused a fracture of her right eye socket and “explosion of the eye ball.”

“It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit,” Remande said. “I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour.”

Doctors were able to sew her eye back together, but they told Remande that she likely would never see out of that eye again.

“In the best case scenario, she may be able to see shapes after the bruising eases in a month or so,” said Remande’s husband, Raphael, who traveled with his wife to France from their home in Egypt.

After hitting Remande, Koepka rushed over to her and apologized. He signed a glove before continuing to play the hole.

“It’s not a fun feeling,” Koepka said. “I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we’re hitting somebody. It’s unfortunate.”

Corine Remande doesn’t blame Koepka, though. She plans to take legal action against tournament organizers.

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organizers,” she said. “Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.

“… More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection.”

A PGA European Tour spokesperson told The Telegraph that it was “actively investigating the incident.”