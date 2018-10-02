The clubs that were key to Francesco Molinari going 5-for-5 in the Ryder Cup

Francesco Molinari capped off a great season, which included a title at the British Open in July at Carnoustie, by winning all five of his matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Molinari helped Europe defeat the United States on the tight Le Golf National course outside Paris, proving that while he is not the flashiest player, his steadiness can pay off.

Off the tee, Molinari has used a TaylorMade M4 driver in 2018. Unlike the M3 driver, which has two adjustable weight tracks to provide multiple fitting options and customization, the M4 is focused on maximizing the moment of inertia to provide stability.

Along with a carbon-fiber crown and a low-back center of gravity, the M4 driver features TaylorMade’s Twist Face. It pulls the high-toe area back and more open, while the low-heel portion of the face is turned down and to the left. TaylorMade said these adjustments help reduce the severity of hooks and slices that are produced by the most common mis-hits off the tee, so golfers can hit straight shots more often.

In the fairway, Molinari has used a set of TaylorMade P750 irons for more than a year. In TaylorMade lingo, the 750 refers to the blade length in millimeters, indicating these cavity-back irons are slightly larger than the prototype P730 irons used by Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson.

The P750 Tour are forged using carbon steel to provide a soft feel, and the faces and grooves are CNC milled to ensure precision. The back cavity also is milled to guarantee face thickness, center of gravity and weight distribution are all correct. To make the 3-7 irons slightly more forgiving, TaylorMade added a 5-gram piece of tungsten to the sole that lowers the center of gravity and encourages a slightly higher launch angle.

Molinari is a streaky putter. He finished the 2017-18 PGA Tour season ranked No. 181 in strokes gained putting (-0.446) but certainly made several critical putts at Carnoustie to compliment his outstanding ballstriking. He did the same last week in Paris.

His Bettinardi DASS BB0 putter is a customized heel-toe-weighted blade that is 32.25 inches long and has 2.5 degrees of loft. It has a single alignment dot on the topline, and a skull is stamped into the back. Red and green paint fill gives the putter an Italian theme.

The honeycomb pattern on the face of Molinari’s putter has been a signature design element of Bettinardi putters for years, but there is a grooved area in the hitting area of Molinari’s putter that standard BB Series putters do not have. The retail BB Series putters also have a Stealth Black finish.