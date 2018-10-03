Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Safeway Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Patrick Cantlay. Won in Las Vegas last year and is closing in on the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’ll need to putt better to win, but I think it happens this week.

Patrick Cantlay. Won in Las Vegas last year and is closing in on the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’ll need to putt better to win, but I think it happens this week. Also like: Beau Hossler. Mark my words, Hossler will win this season. It might not come at Safeway, but he will have a stellar year and make it to the Tour Championship.

Beau Hossler. Mark my words, Hossler will win this season. It might not come at Safeway, but he will have a stellar year and make it to the Tour Championship. Sleeper: Denny McCarthy. I like Hunter Mahan, too, but McCarthy had an unbelievable Web.com Tour Finals and won’t have any reshuffle pressure on him this fall.

Denny McCarthy. I like Hunter Mahan, too, but McCarthy had an unbelievable Web.com Tour Finals and won’t have any reshuffle pressure on him this fall. DraftKings bargain: J.J. Spaun ($6,800). Strong ballstriker had a great fall last season.

J.J. Spaun ($6,800). Strong ballstriker had a great fall last season. Fade: Patrick Rodgers. A lot of people like him this week. I’m not one of them. Also, don’t even think about going with Mark Mulder, A’s fans.

Kevin Casey