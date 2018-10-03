Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Safeway Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Patrick Cantlay. Won in Las Vegas last year and is closing in on the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’ll need to putt better to win, but I think it happens this week.
- Also like: Beau Hossler. Mark my words, Hossler will win this season. It might not come at Safeway, but he will have a stellar year and make it to the Tour Championship.
- Sleeper: Denny McCarthy. I like Hunter Mahan, too, but McCarthy had an unbelievable Web.com Tour Finals and won’t have any reshuffle pressure on him this fall.
- DraftKings bargain: J.J. Spaun ($6,800). Strong ballstriker had a great fall last season.
- Fade: Patrick Rodgers. A lot of people like him this week. I’m not one of them. Also, don’t even think about going with Mark Mulder, A’s fans.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Emiliano Grillo. The 2015 winner here has followed up that performance with a pair of top 30s at the event. He recently posted a top 10 at TPC Boston, so his form is there when he wants it to be. Think he will pick up another win in a place where he has good memories.
- Also like: Kevin Tway. He hasn’t missed a cut since early June but contending hasn’t followed. He’s clearly in a good place in his game and he’s due for a strong finish.
- Sleeper: Lucas Glover. The former U.S. Open champ kept his PGA Tour card the hard way – through Web.com Tour Finals. He did so via a runner-up at the Web.com Tour Championship, which means he’s in excellent form. Glover should be rejuvenated, too, heading into the season opener.
- DraftKings bargain: Michael Kim ($6,900). Not sure why, just have a feeling about Kim this week. His form has been poor since the PGA Championship, but feel this ultra-talented 25-year-old will find something in familiar grounds in California.
- Fade: Phil Mickelson. Did you see his play at the Ryder Cup or the Tour Championship? Enough said.
Comments