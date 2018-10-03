International Crown, Day 1 pairings: No subs, Wie's return and more

INCHEON, South Korea – There are no captains at the UL International Crown. No substitutes either. When England’s Mel Reid took a pair of top-50 players to the 18th hole by herself two years ago at the Merit Club after Charley Hull fell ill, it was riveting theater.

Michelle Wie tees it up at the International Crown for the first time since she withdrew from the Ricoh Women’s British Open on Aug. 2 with a lingering right hand injury. She only started working on her game again 10 days ago, raising questions as to how she’ll hold up over a four-day competition. Wie said the break was tough on her mentally.

“I think you go through something like that and you kind of just realize that you take a lot of things for granted,” she said. “Just not being able to do what I loved to do, it was very hard. But I’m just so excited to be back here playing golf again. Very excited.”

Wie will partner with Jessica Korda in Thursday’s opening four-ball competition against Sweden. The pair of friends often compare ailments.

“Michelle (Wie) and I just say we’re glass houses, and that we just need different body parts,” said Korda at last year’s U.S. Women’s Open. “When you’re tall and lanky it’s a problem.”

The injuries often lead to unplanned swing changes as well.

“You know when I started practicing, I picked up a golf club and I couldn’t swing the way I used to,” she said. “… I worked with my trainer, David, and we just tried to figure out what position doesn’t hurt. Went there, and just trying to swing as pain-free as I can. It actually feels pretty good … thankfully I’m used to just ripping up my swing, so just another day.”

Wie, an International Crown rookie, will have a large gathering of friends and family on hand at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Team USA will not meet top-seeded South Korea in four-ball competition. Two years ago in Illinois the Americans edged South Korea by one point.

• • •

Day 1 pairings

Pool A – England vs. Australia

8:15 p.m. ET Wednesday – Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (ENG) vs. Minjee Lee/Sarah Jane Smith (AUS)

8:30 p.m. – Bronte Law/Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) vs. Katherine Kirk/Su Oh (AUS)

Pool B – Japan vs. Thailand

8:45 p.m. ET Wednesday – Nasa Hataoka/Ayako Uehara (JPN) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn/Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

9 p.m. – Misuzu Narita/Mamiko Higa (JPN) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn/Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

Pool B – United States vs. Sweden

9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday – Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson (USA) vs. Pernilla Lindberg/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

9:30 p.m. – Jessica Korda/Michelle Wie (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (SWE)

Pool A – South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei

9:45 p.m. ET Wednesday – Sung Hyun Park/In-Kyung Kim (KOR) vs. Candie Kung/Phoebe Yao (TPE)

10 p.m. – In Gee Chun/So Yeon Ryu (KOR) vs. Teresa Lu/Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE)