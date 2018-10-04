Another spectator injured by golf ball, this time at Dunhill Links

Less than a week after a woman was blinded in one eye after being struck by an errant Brooks Koepka drive at the Ryder Cup, another spectator was injured by a tee shot at the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton was playing the par-3 15th hole at Kingsbarns on Thursday when he hit his tee ball into the crowd. A female spectator was struck in the head by the foul ball and was shown bleeding from the wound.

An Associated Press report said that the woman was treated on the course by paramedics before being transported to the on-site medical center. A photo showed her later smiling with a stitched-up gash on her forehead.

Last Saturday in Paris, a woman was hit in the right eye by Koepka’s drive at Le Golf National’s sixth hole. She told reporters that her eyeball “exploded” and that she could lose vision in the eye forever.