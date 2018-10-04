John Huh puts humorous touch to his name on golf bag

It’s a new season, so might as well change some things up.

John Huh begins his eighth PGA Tour campaign at this week’s season-opening Safeway Open. The 28-year-old won on the PGA Tour in his rookie 2012 campaign, and while he hasn’t captured a title since, Huh has impressively finished in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings every season.

Yet, apparently Huh still gets inquiries about his last name. So he decided to add something to his new bag to have some fun with all that:

New bag for the 2018-19 Season for ⁦@JohnHUH1990⁩ who is playing his 201st ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ event. "I always get the question about my name, so I'm just having a little fun with it." pic.twitter.com/v9D1tcp1X8 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 4, 2018

Well played, John.

If Huh’s play this season is as good as his bag game, maybe those questions will slow down.

