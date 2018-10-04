Live blog: Safeway Open, Round 1

The opening round of the Safeway Open takes place Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
We’ll track all first-day action. Follow along below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The opening round of the Safeway Open takes place Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
We’ll track all first-day action. Follow along below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Considering previous reputation, we doubt anybody was questioning whether the European Ryder Cup team had a good time after taking back (…)
Less than a week after a woman was blinded in one eye after being struck by an errant Brooks Koepka drive at the Ryder Cup, another (…)
Camilo Villegas is a father. Villegas and his wife, Maria Ochoa Mora, welcomed their first child, a girl named Mia, last Wednesday. (…)
INCHEON, South Korea – Cristie Kerr couldn’t get to the doctor fast enough after the opening round of the UL International Crown. (…)
INCHEON, South Korea – There’s a sense of build-up here at the UL International Crown. What started as a shockingly low turnout on the (…)
Pepperdine may be without its top player for the season. The school’s website revealed Wednesday that senior Sahith Theegala, (…)
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. From picks to win to (…)
A new PGA Tour season is here! Yes, just weeks after the Tour Championship concluded the 2017-18 campaign, the 2018-19 season (…)
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Safeway Open? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field list for the event, with (…)
Brooks Koepka has dismissed reports of two separate quarrels with Ryder Cup teammate Dustin Johnson. French newspaper (…)
Comments