Phil Mickelson is not optimistic about his chances at the Safeway Open

Phil Mickelson went 0-2 during the U.S. loss to Europe at last week’s Ryder Cup and didn’t look good at Le Golf National.

After a long international return flight, he didn’t sound any more optimistic about his chances at this week’s Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

Mickelson has three straight top-10 finishes in this tournament and seems like a great fantasy option on paper. But when you factor in jet lag, fatigue and a rough week in Paris, fading Phil for the season-opener doesn’t sound like a bad play.

We got a more accurate assessment from the man himself when a fan asked if he should put him in his DraftKings lineup during Wednesday’s practice round.

“Probably not,” Mickelson said.

There you have it. Gotta respect the honesty. Check out the full exchange below.