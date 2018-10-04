Sepp Straka leads, Phil Mickelson off to hot start at Safeway Open

Here is a recap of the opening round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.

LEADING: Sepp Straka took no time at all adjusting to PGA Tour life.

The former Georgia player is competing in his first career PGA Tour event this week after earning his 2018-19 card through Web.com Tour Finals, and he has begun in style.

Straka birdied his final three holes for a 9-under 63 and a one-shot lead after the opening round at Safeway. Straka needed a stellar finish at the Web.com Tour Championship just to earn his card through Finals and came up clutch with a T-3.

That could pay huge dividends for the 25-year-old considering what he did in his first PGA Tour round. Plenty of time to go, but an impressive start for the young pro.

CHASING: Chase Wright held the clubhouse lead at 8 under for much of the day until Straka’s late surge. Phil Mickelson birdied six straight holes at one point in his round and posted a bogey-free 7-under 65 to sit solo third less than a week after a dreadful Ryder Cup performance. Brandt Snedeker, Sam Saunders and Mackenzie Hughes are among those T-4 at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: An incredible hole-out eagle from Tyrone Van Aswegen, who fired a 3-under 69…

SHORT SHOTS: Joaquin Niemann opens in 4-under 68 and sits in a tie for 22nd. … Lucas Glover fires a 3-under 69 and is T-31. … Bud Cauley does well in his first round back after a frightening car accident as he finds himself T-54 at 2 under. … Fred Couples is T-116 at 1 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.