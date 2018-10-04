The Match with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has its first hype video

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are playing for $9 million next month in Las Vegas. That much is set in stone for The Match, and a few more details emerged Thursday with the release of the first promo video.

Tiger. Phil. The Match is coming to B/R Live on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/1XUutyMD6o — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 4, 2018

So we have a confirmed date for Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving, at Steve Wynn’s super-expensive Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, and we know it’ll be available on Bleacher Report Live.

Now we have a bit of trash talk for a match that lost some of its allure with Woods and Mickelson going a combined 0-6 at the Ryder Cup.

“Easiest $9 million I’ve ever made,” Mickelson says.

“We’re gonna beat each other’s brains in,” Woods counters.

The 30-second spot is all set to some quick cuts with Jurassic 5’s “What’s Golden” as the soundtrack.

There’s still no word on a price tag to watch these guys go head-to-head in the desert and a lot of the details still have to be sorted out with The Match less than two months away.

It probably would have done monster viewership 10-15 years ago but there are legitimate questions about its level of appeal now, with Woods and Mickelson becoming more publicly friendly in recent years.

Woods opened as a -180 betting favorite and is even more heavily-favored now after he won the Tour Championship at East Lake in the final week of the PGA Tour season. They played a practice round together before the Ryder Cup and Mickelson jokingly said he was trying to negotiate a shot a side with how well Woods had been playing lately.

Obviously these two are past their primes and didn’t play well in France, but at the end of the day it’s still Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson putting it all on the line for 18 holes in what should be somewhat of a spectacle in Las Vegas.