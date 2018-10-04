Tyrrell Hatton confirms European Ryder Cup team had a good party after win

Considering previous reputation, we doubt anybody was questioning whether the European Ryder Cup team had a good time after taking back the cup.

But it’s always nice to get confirmation, especially in a humorous way.

Europe dominated the U.S., 17.5-10.5, at Le Golf National this past week in capturing the Ryder Cup for the ninth time in the last 12 renditions. Of course such a victory always brings out a nice party afterward, and the Europeans have never disappointed on this front.

So color us unsurprised that when Tyrrell Hatton – a member of the winning team – was asked about the Sunday night party after the Ryder Cup triumph, he gave a fantastic response:

What are #RyderCup parties really like? If you're @TyrrellHatton, you get back to your room at 4am and fall asleep next to the toilet 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/GjJZuaJihz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 4, 2018

Here’s his response in full:

“(Those parties are) good fun. Sunday night was messy. I got back into my room at four in the morning, and then always the sign of a good night is when you fall asleep next to the toilet.”

Bravo Tyrrell on that extremely entertaining response (so succinctly done as well).

That saying, “act like you’ve been there before”? It appears the Euros did just that after winning the 2018 Ryder Cup.