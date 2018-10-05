Brandt Snedeker leads, Phil Mickelson keeps surprising at Safeway Open

Here’s a recap of the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.

LEADING: Brandt Snedeker is out front again less than two months after his win at the Wyndham Championship. The veteran had a slow start to last season and missed out on the Tour Championship, but he turned a corner with his first win since 2016 and added a 59 to his resume in the process. Snedeker shot 7-under 65 Friday in Round 2 with eight birdies and one bogey. He kept a clean card on the back nine and finished with two consecutive birdies to open up a three-shot lead on the field entering the weekend.

CHASING: Phil Mickelson continues to surprise after a long week in Paris and shot 3-under 69. He made three bogeys over his first nine holes but shot 32 on the back to stay very much in the hunt at T-2 and 10 under for the week. He’s tied with Ryan Moore and Michael Thompson, who matched Snedeker’s 65. Sepp Straka fell back to earth after Thursday’s 63 to take the opening-round lead, carding an even-par 72. He’s making his PGA Tour debut this week and is currently T-5.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Said honors go to Patrick Cantlay, who had some serious spin going on his eagle hole-out at the par-4 17th.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.