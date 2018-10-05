Cheng Jin, Lloyd Jefferson Go share 36-hole lead at Asia Pacific Amateur

A return to the Masters could be in the cards for Cheng Jin.

The Chinese player fired a 3-under 67 in the second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to move into a share of the lead at 8 under with Lloyd Jefferson Go halfway through the event.

The winner this week earns an invitation to the 2019 Masters.

It was three years ago that Jin won this tournament to earn a spot at the 2016 Masters, and he hasn’t exactly rested on that. In fact, a strong reputation preceded that triumph as Jin became the youngest winner on PGA Tour China by capturing the 2014 Nine Dragons Open as a 16-year-old.

After his spot in the 2016 Masters, Jin proceeded to capture the Players Amateur later that year – earning him a start at the 2017 RBC Heritage. He then went out and rolled to a 17-shot victory at PGA Tour China Q-School earlier this year.

Jin is now a junior at USC, as he returned for the 2018-19 season despite the feeling in the spring he was likely to turn pro after his sophomore campaign.

Go matched Jin’s 65-67 start thanks to 12 birdies over the first 36 holes. The Philippines native is a former Seton Hall golfer, having finished up at the school in 2017.

Bobby Bai and Jin-Bo Ha are tied for third at 7 under. K.K. Limbhasut is among those T-5 at 6 under.

Min Woo Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur winner, was the 36-hole leader at this event last year and is not far off this time as he’s 5 under and T-7.

Defending champion Yuxin Lin is tied for 15th at 2 under.