Tropical storm cancels Saturday play at UL International Crown

INCHEON, South Korea – Saturday play at the UL International Crown has been canceled due to the impact of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey. The third round will resume on Sunday morning at 7:05 a.m. local time (6:05 p.m. ET). A wildcard playoff will then take place followed by Sunday singles.

Officials moved up the third round to Friday afternoon in anticipation of Saturday becoming a washout. The final group was on the seventh hole when play was suspended due to darkness Friday evening.

The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club has received 2 ½ inches of rain so far. Saturday’s forecast calls for more rain and wind gusts over 30 m.p.h. The winds will be coming from the north/northwest, the area of the golf course where play would resume and is the most exposed. Players spent the better part of 12 hours in rain and wind on Friday on a course that played exceptionally long.

England leads Pool A with seven points and the U.S. leads Pool B with six. South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim carried the biggest lead when play was suspended – 4 up through eight holes over the formidable English pairing of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull. Four of the eight matches carry only a one-hole advantage.

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson are 1 up in their match against Mamiko Higa and Misuzu Narita, while Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie are down 1 hole to Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara.

Countries that are in third place or tied for third place from each pool will compete in a sudden-death, wild-card playoff. Each team will select two players to represent their country in the playoff.

Australia currently occupies third place in Pool A, three points ahead of Chinese Taipei. Japan and Thailand are tied for third in Pool B.

South Korea, despite being the top seed, has yet to win the International Crown. Sunday’s sunny forecast should bring out a strong showing of support for the home team.

“It’s very special to play this type of tournament in front of the home fans,” said So Yeon Ryu, “and if we are able to hold the trophy for the first time, it’s going to be really special to be in Korea.”

TV Schedule:

Golf Channel (Saturday Eastern): 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.