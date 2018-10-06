Brandt Snedeker in control entering final round of Safeway Open

Here’s a recap of the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.

LEADING: Brandt Snedeker birdied his last three holes Saturday to build a three-shot lead. He nearly holed a lengthy eagle putt from off the green at 18 and settled for a tap-in birdie to cap a 3-under 69 on a day that included five birdies and two bogeys. He’s looking for his second win in less than two months coming off a victory at the Wyndham Championship in August.

CHASING: Kevin Tway finished with a birdie on 18 to get to 13 under on the week and is well within reach. He carded a 4-under 68 in Round 3 to work his way into Sunday’s final pairing. Rookie Sungjae Im won his Web.com Tour debut a year and is looking to do the same thing in his first start on the PGA Tour this week. The 20-year-old Korean won twice last season and sits alone in third at 12 under. Bill Haas is fourth at 11 under while Sam Ryder, Aaron Baddeley, Chase Wright and Adam Schenk are T-5 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ll go with Phil Mickelson, who fell out of contention with a 2-over 74 but still provided a few good highlights.

Phil with a wedge. You know what happens next … 🐦#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YN63osBHEs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2018

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.