Defending champion Yuxin Lin fires 62 to lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur

It could be back-to-back Masters and Open appearances for Yuxin Lin.

The Chinese player blitzed the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday, as he posted nine birdies and fired a course record 8-under 62 to surge to 10 under and a one-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Lin began the round hot thanks to six birdies in his first eight holes for an opening 29. He then birdied the 10th to move to 7 under on his day. From there, he cooled off but was able to put himself in as the 54-hole leader on a day where there was a two-hour weather delay.

With one day to go, Lin is in line for a spot in two 2019 majors, as the winner this week earns an invitation to next year’s Masters and British Open. He made it to the Masters and the Open this year by winning the 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur, missing the cut in both starts.

Lin is currently ranked No. 114 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

He leads by one over 36-hole co-leader Lloyd Jefferson Go. Cheng Jin, another 36-hole co-leader and the 2015 champion, is in a tie for third at 8 under.

Min Woo Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur winner, is tied for 12th at 6 under.