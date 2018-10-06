Greg Norman says he'd hate to see golf get 'lost again in that Tiger talk'

Greg Norman doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about Tiger Woods these days.

The former World No. 1 said at the start of the year that he didn’t care at all about Woods’ comeback and that he was “disappointed” coverage of Woods overshadowed that of other players.

On another occasion early this year he stressed that expectations were too high for Woods’ comeback, questioned how his body would hold up after a few long irons out of the rough and began his answer by saying, “Look, he’s a name.”

Woods ultimately landed seven top-10 finishes, including two in majors, won the Tour Championship and rose to No. 13 in the world while qualifying for the Ryder Cup team.

Norman appeared on the Yahoo Finance Sportsbook podcast this week and (sort of) gave Woods props for his efforts before bringing it back to his idea that too much Tiger coverage is bad for golf.

“I think he’s done an excellent job going from where he was a year ago,” Norman said. “Massive leap, quite honestly, in 12 months. God bless him. He did everything right, stepped up to the plate and won. It’s good for him, there’s no question, it’s good for the game of golf, no question. But I hope they don’t put all their eggs in one basket again and be all Tiger and forget about all this other wonderful, fantastic talent even coming out of Korea and Japan and South Africa and Australia. Unbelievable amount of talent bubbling up around the world, and I’d hate to see them get lost again in that Tiger talk.”

Norman said his favorite players to watch include Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Francesco Molinari.

“I see a really good base of great, young talent there today and a lot of those guys today (are) unintimidated by Tiger,” Norman said.

He also appeared on Yahoo Finance and chimed in with a debatable opinion on ratings.

“TV ratings are up because of what Tiger Woods does to every other player,” Norman said. “It’s not just about the one player, it’s about all the supporting cast who are equal if not better than him. He’s just pulling them along to make them more standout.”

Norman’s point appears to be that when people tune in to watch Woods they see other players they like, and the supporting cast is what pulls them in. His overall point on Woods is pretty clear – he doesn’t like all the attention gets.