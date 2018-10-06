Lexi Thompson anchors loaded UL International singles lineup

INCHEON, South Korea – The singles lineup is out for the UL International and it’s movie-script good. The No. 1 player in the world and the overwhelming crowd favorite, Sung Hyun Park, will take on No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, the Thai star who chipped in for eagle on the first wild-card playoff hole, the drivable par-4 14th, to send Thailand into singles play. Thailand ousted teams from Australia and Japan for the fifth and final spot.

Or how about Lexi Thompson versus So Yeon Ryu in the anchor match, harkening back to the controversial 2017 ANA Inspiration, where Ryu beat Thompson in a playoff.

Thompson and Ryu tee off Saturday night at 11:15 p.m. ET.

The road to the winner’s circle is anything but easy for South Korea as they face Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Thompson and the bulldog Bronte Law in singles play. The top-seeded home team holds a two-shot lead over the U.S. heading into the final session with 10 total points. England (7), Sweden (6) and Thailand (5) round out advancing teams after three rounds of four-ball competition.

Each country will play one singles match against every other country. Pairings were determined by a semi-blind draw. Each match is worth two points.

Tropical Storm Kong-Rey gave way to sunny skies on Sunday at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, where crowds are expected to be enormous and loud.

Golf fans could be in for the ultimate treat should it all come down to the final match of Ryu versus Thompson, giving America’s best player the chance to one-up Ryu after that heartbreak in the desert. Or giving Ryu the opportunity to give South Korea its first International Crown victory on home soil.

On paper, it couldn’t get any better.

• • •

SINGLES PAIRINGS (all times ET)

9:45 p.m. – Caroline Hedwall (SWE) vs. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

9:55 p.m. – Charley Hull (ENG) vs. Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

10:05 p.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) vs. Pernilla Lindberg (SWE)

10:15 p.m. – Michelle Wie (USA) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:25 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park (KOR) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:35 p.m. – Jessica Korda (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

10:45 p.m. – In Gee Chun (KOR) vs. Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

10:55 p.m. – Cristie Kerr (USA) vs. Georgia Hall (ENG)

11:05 p.m. – In-Kyung Kim (KOR) vs. Bronte Law (ENG)

11:15 p.m. – So Yeon Ryu vs. Lexi Thompson (USA)