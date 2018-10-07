10 PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2018-19

A new PGA Tour season means a new crop of rookies looking to find their footing on the big tour. With the first event of the fall, the Safeway Open, having wrapped up Sunday, here are 10 rookies to watch this season:

Anders Albertson

Age: 25

College: Georgia Tech

Years pro: 3

World ranking: 245

Buzz: Improved all aspects of his game this past season on the Web.com Tour, and the most noticeable improvement was his putting. Albertson finished fifth in putting average last season on the Web.com Tour after ending up outside the top 100 in his first two seasons. He won the Lincoln Land Championship last season en route to finishing eighth on the Web.com tour regular-season money list. He then added two top-10s in the Finals.